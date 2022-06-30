Princeton city council briefs: meeting June 23

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business at its June 23 meeting. Written by Chloe Smith.

Remembering Our Fallen project update

Community member Randy Hatch presented the council with an update regarding the Remembering Our Fallen project and event taking place in Princeton at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds the weekend of the Fourth of July.

The first element of the event will be a motorcycle victory tour through Princeton on Thursday, June 30. An estimated 70 motorcycles will participate in the tour and the tour will go through Princeton, driving past all of the sponsors for the events. As a part of the tour, a drone will move with the motorcycles through town videotaping each sponsor as the motorcycles drive past. Following the tour will be a celebration at the Princeton VFW post 806. For the celebration, the council approved the closure of Second St. N. from Rum River Dr. to Sixth Ave. N. from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. to allow for the parking of the motorcycles.

Starting Friday, July 1 at 9 a.m, the towers for the event will be set up at the fairgrounds and sponsors will have a first look and barbecue to view the towers before the event is open to the public at 5 p.m.

After July 1, the veteran towers will be available for public viewing through Monday, July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On the Fourth of July, the event will feature food trucks, bingo games, and a live band which starts playing at 5 p.m. The event will also feature fireworks at dusk.

Community donations

The council approved a donation amounting to $1,000 from Twice New Clothing to the Age Friendly program.

The council approved the donation of a free splash park day from Eternity Church.

The council approved the donation of a free splash park day from Crystal Cabinets.

Grant request

The council was presented with a grant request from the Women’s Business Alliance/ Entrepreneur Fund in the amount of $1,500. The money requested would be used to help fund their annual SOAR conference for women in their program across the state. The conference will be held at the Northern Light event center in Oct. The council approved a portion of the requested grant and offered $500 instead of the $1,500 requested.

Authorizing purchase agreement

The council approved the execution of a purchase agreement with Glenn Metalcraft for around 21 acres of land located at Princeton Business Park. Glenn Metealcraft purchased the land for $548,865.

Consent agenda

The council approved the following items:

The Knights of Columbus temporary intoxicating license for an event on Aug. 6 at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds.

The Christ Our Light temporary intoxicating license for an event Sept. 18.

The purchase of a public safety Firewall.