Milaca, MN

Delores Topliff author visit at the Milaca Library

 4 days ago

Visit with Delores Topliff about her books, writing journey and the sequel to Books Afloat during a special author visit at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Milaca Community Library.

Books Afloat is based on actual World War II events on the Columbia River in Washington State. Oklahoma dust bowl survivor, Anne Mettles, creates a floating houseboat library to carry books to Columbia River residents. But wartime budgets slash funding, and Washington’s governor can only find money if Anne will conduct secret military along the river to monitor and report enemy activity.

The sequel to Books Afloat is scheduled to be released on November 29, 2022.

This event is sponsored by the Milaca Friends of the Library.

The Milaca Community Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 235 1st St. E., Milaca, and can be reached at (320) 983-3677. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

Milaca, MN
Milaca, MN
