ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milaca, MN

Milaca police report: week ending June 23

Union-Times
Union-Times
 4 days ago

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Saturday, June 18

12:19 a.m. A domestic assault was reported on Eighth St. NW.

1:54 p.m. Received a report of garbage dumping on Second Ave. NE.

5:47 p.m. Responded to a child custody issue on 10th Ave. SE.

Sunday, June 19

11:25 p.m. Responded to a child custody issue on Third St. SE.

Wednesday, June 22

4:14 p.m. Responded to a possible gas leak on 11th Ave. NE. No leak was found.

Thursday, June 23

12:40 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on Central Ave. N.

11:00 p.m. Responded to an assault on Central Ave. N.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

Sheriff Investigating Possible Triple Murder, Double Suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS -- Law enforcement in Ramsey County are investigating after recovering the bodies of three children and a woman from a lake. On Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m, Maplewood Police Officers and Firefighters were called on a report of a possible suicide. Responding officers found a man dead. In...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hugo garage fire likely caused by fireworks

HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities say a garage fire that occurred northwest of the Twin Cities over the weekend was likely caused by fireworks.It happened Saturday night in Hugo. The Hugo Fire Department said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread into the house."If you choose to use legal fireworks, make sure you're following all safety precautions to keep yourself and those around you out of harm's way," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.The fire department reminded people to fully extinguish fireworks before disposing of them, and to not attempt to re-ignite fireworks that don't go off.
HUGO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milaca, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Minnesota duo charged after 10-pound meth package sent to wrong address

An Elk River woman and an Osseo man have been charged following an investigation that led to the discovery of over 10 pounds of methamphetamine. Court documents state 28-year-old Jessica M. Geraghty, of Elk River, and 24-year-old Ricardo Juaregui, of Osseo, face first-degree possession of controlled substance charges. They also face first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of the controlled substance.
ELK RIVER, MN
CBS News

Man who hit, killed pedestrian on Marquette Avenue to serve more than 8 years

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who killed a pedestrian and severely injured another in a crash on Marquette Avenue last year has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Thomas Hunter, 27, was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in March. He entered a Norgaard plea, in which he acknowledged that there is enough evidence to convict him, even if he doesn't remember committing the crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Week Ending#Central Ave#Eighth St Nw#Second Ave#Third St Se
WJON

Six Teenagers Hospitalized After Crash in Anoka County

HAM LAKE -- Six teenagers were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed in Anoka County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday in Ham Lake. They say the early indications show that the vehicle containing six 17-year-olds was traveling at...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

6 teens injured in crash near Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Six teens are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Ham Lake Thursday night. According to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office, police and EMS responded to the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast in Ham Lake just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crashed vehicle.
HAM LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

12 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Isanti County

(North Branch MN-) Twelve people were hurt and a baby suffered life threatening injuries in a three vehicle crash in Isanti County yesterday afternoon. At 444 p.m., a two cars and a minivan crashed on Highway 95 one mile east of Spring Lake. Each car contained 3 people and the van had 6 teenagers. An infant in one of the cars was taken to Childrens' Hospital in the Twin Cities with critical injuries. 8 others were taken to Regions Hospital and the Cambridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers Thursday in Minnesota

Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
HAM LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center house fire under investigation

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Fire crews from multiple departments worked to put out a house fire in Brooklyn Center on Friday afternoon.Officials received a call at 2:38 p.m. about a fire near 73rd Avenue North and Dupont Avenue. One person was inside the house at the time the fire started. Officials say they got out okay.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

One cited for careless operation after boat collision on Lake Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.The incident is under investigation.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

No one hurt in car fire on I-494 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
Union-Times

Union-Times

Princeton, MN
142
Followers
207
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Union-Times is the official weekly newspaper of Princeton and Milaca, incorporating the Princeton Union, est. 1876; Princeton Eagle, est. 1974; and the Mille Lacs County Times, est. 1892. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.unionandtimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy