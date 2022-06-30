ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mille Lacs County, MN

DNR conservation officer report: June 30

District 10: Mille Lacs area

• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked angling activity on area lakes throughout the week. Fishing success has been hit or miss. ATV activity was a focus through the weekend. The trails were busy with many riders out enjoying the weather. Enforcement action was taken for multiple boating and ATV violations. A litter complaint on public land is also being followed up on.

• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing, boating, and ATV activities. Overall outdoor recreation activities seem to be down, with public access areas found empty. Nuisance-animal calls continue. A wolf-depredation case was investigated in which a beef calf was killed just north of Milaca. A safety talk was also given at the start of a large bowfishing tournament.

District 12: Princeton

• CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) followed up with miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints and water resource violations. He contacted a boat operator with registration from 2017. Enforcement action was taken.

