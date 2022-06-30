Princeton to remember our fallen in holiday weekend event

Princeton-area residents will be reminded of the sacrifice American soldiers made in Iraq and Afghanistan in the post-911 era.

A moving tribute called “Remembering our Fallen” will be coming to the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds in Princeton July 1-5.

The tribute will be incorporated into the Fourth of July holiday festivities on Monday, July 4, as well.

A photographic war memorial, “Remembering our Fallen” honors those who died serving our country in combat, in training, or through the mental health condition known as Post-traumatic stress disorder.

The exhibit, which debuted at the Lincoln Memorial in 2017, features 33 towers with photos of more than 5,000 fallen U.S. military members.

Among those featured in the display are Princeton’s own Marine Sgt. Bryan J. Opskar and Cpl. Sean A. Osterman, said Randy Hatch, who has organized the local event.

Planning for “Remembering our Fallen” began in January when the Mille Lacs County fair board started to make plans for the 2022 community Fourth of July celebration.

That’s when a simple flyer highlighting “Remembering our Fallen” was shared among fair board members.

Randy Hatch found the flyer to be interesting because “Remembering our Fallen” resembled the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall that came to Princeton a couple years ago.

He took a deeper dive into “Remembering our Fallen” and what it might take to being it to Princeton.

“I thought it would be nice to honor the veterans of the post-911 era,” said Hatch, who noted that to this day the United States has never established a memorial site for those in the military who lost their lives in the years after Sept. 11, 2011. There is a tribute, however, at the site of the former World Trade Center to those who lost their lives in the collapse of the Twin Towers.

Hatch shared some history of the “Remembering our Fallen” memorial.

It was established by a family whose son was captured in Afghanistan and viciously executed by the Taliban.

The family was devastated, Hatch said.

“When they got their son back, there was no plan to commemorate the sacrifice their son had made,” Hatch recalled.

The family feared that the sacrifice of life made by their son would be forgotten.

“Remembering our Fallen” was founded to keep the memorial of that sacrifice- and the sacrifice of thousands of other military personnel- alive.

The Princeton VFW stepped up as the main sponsor of “Remembering our Fallen”. There are 17 corporate sponsors, 15 area non-profits, and seven local families that also rose to the occasion to financially support “Remembering our Fallen”. Sponsors will have a special recognition area at the fairgrounds during the “Remembering our Fallen” event.

The grounds will be open to the public on Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m. They will remain open until 10 p.m. There will be an opening flag ceremony on Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m.

There will be an opening ceremony for “Remembering our Fallen” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2 featuring a reveille and the playing of the National Anthem. The day’s festivities will conclude at 10 p.m. with the playing of Taps.

Similar ceremonies will be held at the same times on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday- with the exception of Tuesday’s closing ceremony coming at 6 p.m., Hatch said.

On Monday, July 4, there will be food trucks on the fair grounds throughout the day. At 4 p.m. the Princeton Ambassadors will host Bingo in the fairgrounds commercial building.

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 there will be an honors program at the bandshell hosted by the American Legion, followed by music from a rock band at 6 p.m.

The annual fireworks display will be held at dusk on July 4.

A hospitality building will be located on the grounds near the end of the “Remembering our Fallen” display where coffee and water will be served. There will also be an area there to relax and talk, Hatch said. Chaplains will also be on hand for those who are seeking council, he said.

The Legion Riders will escort the “Remembering our Fallen” convoy into Princeton at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. The convoy will participate in a “Victory Tour,’ driving through Princeton and near the addresses of the numerous event sponsors before stopping at the VFW building on Rum River Drive.

