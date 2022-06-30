ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milaca, MN

Milaca mayor censured following claims of creating a hostile workplace

By Chloe Smith
 4 days ago

Allegations of Milaca Mayor Pete Pedersen creating a hostile workplace for city employees resurfaced through a resolution of censorship Tuesday, June 21 during a Milaca city council meeting.

The allegations were first revealed to the public during a special council meeting Monday, June 6.

Those allegations were brought to council members Lindsee Larson, Cory Pedersen, Dave Dillan, and Norris Johnson in the form of a petition signed by multiple city staff on Jan. 22 of this year.

The petition requested Mayor Pedersen resign from his position as mayor. If Pedersen failed to resign the petition asked that he instead be censured.

During the June 21 meeting, the basis for concern and the reasons for creating the petition were made public through Resolution 22-22.

The resolution stated that Mayor Pedersen had exhibited anger and harassment toward an individual at city offices and during city council meetings, he had outbursts of anger and harassment toward city staff and city council members, and exhibited extreme anger directed toward staff creating an unsafe and unfriendly workplace atmosphere for city employees and council members.

The resolution then went on to list the stipulations of the censure which was approved by the council on June 21.

Under the terms of the resolution, the mayor will communicate with all city staff regarding city business via email with one city council member who is yet to be appointed. If the mayor were to need to meet with city staff in person to discuss city business, the meeting will be set up in advance with one other council person present at all times.

The mayor will be removed from all committees and board appointments and is prohibited from participating in them.

If the mayor questions or has concerns about city council agenda items, he will relay those concerns to one other council member, yet to be appointed, who will be responsible for relaying those concerns or questions to city staff to address. If possible, it is the expectation that those concerns be presented at least 48 hours before a council meeting.

Before the council moved to approve Resolution 22-22, Mayor Pedersen opened a discussion regarding the agenda item by stating if he resigns as mayor, he plans to do so on Aug. 1 of this year to allow the people of Milaca the ability to vote for their next mayor and council people.

“Serving on the council for the 40 plus years I’ve been on the council, I’ve always kept the residents and the taxpayers at heart,” Pedersen said the day following the council meeting.

“I did not have any agenda on the council other than for the betterment of Milaca and to give back to a community that has given me many things. I’ve always said there’s five things that make you who you are and that’s your faith, friends, family, occupation, and community and you have to give back to those. That’s what I feel, that I have given back to the community.”

“If this is a resolution to censor me, I will take it at heart, I will continue to do the job as mayor with the stipulation of a resolution of censorship,” Pedersen said after presenting his potential plan to resign.

Following Mayor Pedersen’s statement, a city employee questioned Pedersen on the specific reasoning for the censorship and accused Pedersen of treating the music festival, RecFest, as if it were not a city event.

The accusation arose from a previous violation to an agreement Pedersen signed in a closed council session in February.

The agreement stated Pedersen would only contact city employees regarding city business by email, along with other stipulations similar to the censure approved by the council on June 21. However, it was revealed that Pedersen had made phone calls to city employees about signs for RecFest after he had signed that agreement.

Pedersen replied to the accusation that RecFest is a city event.

Pedersen went on to claim he wrote a letter to all city employees who had signed the petition against him in which he stated he would be willing to meet with any of the individuals who signed the petition with another council member present.

Another city employee then spoke up stating they felt as though Mayor Pedersen had been downplaying the situation.

In response, Pedersen stated that more information would be revealed to the public after the censorship takes effect.

After the council approved the censorship agreement, Mayor Pedersen moved to open a discussion about considering changing Milaca’s form of government from a “Plan B” to a “Plan A.”

A Plan B form of government is once with a city council/city manager plan, whereas a Plan A form of government is one with a mayor/council relationship and city clerk, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.

Pedersen recommended moving to a Plan A government because he feels the council and the city are not following the Plan B specifications.

“This does not mean that we get rid of the present city manager, but that the council takes back control of the legislative part of the council,” Pedersen said.

Council member Lindsee Larsen then questioned what this type of change would cost the city. To which city manager Tammy Pfaff said it would likely cost between $10 - 12,000 since they would need to alter every city ordinance to reflect the changes.

Council members also brought up how a Plan A form of government would make it more difficult to hire city employees for city-operated businesses, such as the liquor store, since the employees would be appointed by the council instead of those running the business.

The consensus of the council following the discussion was to take no further action into changing Milaca’s form of government.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com

