Community bulletin board: June 30

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com

Car Seat Distribution Classes

Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 1:30pm-3pm at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River. If eligible, residents of Sherburne County can receive a car seat for a $20 suggested donation. Call to find out income guidelines (Residents of Sherburne enrolled in WIC or medical assistance program are eligible, Non-Resident Children with a Minnesota PMAP (Blue Plus, HealthPartners, UCare) medical assistance program are eligible). Call to receive more information or register, 763-765-4111 or 1-800-433-5239. https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/396/Child-Passenger-Safety-Car-Seats

Outreach in St. Cloud

The Sherburne County Wellness bus will be at CashWise (East) 1001 4th Street SE in St. Cloud on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month from 9:30-3pm. HHS staff will answer questions about public assistance programs and assist Sherburne County residents in applying for, or maintaining, benefits. Need Help with Food, Child Care, Medical Assistance, Housing, Utility Disconnects, Walk ins welcome.

Free Splash Park days - Princeton

Crystal Cabinets sponsored a free Princeton Splash Park day on Wednesday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Another free splash park day will be sponsored by Eternity Church on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On these days, admission to the splash park is free to community members. The splash park is located at 405 11th Ave. S.

Day trip to the MN Twin vs. Detroit Tigers game

Come join in the fun for a day at the ballpark watching the MN Twins take on the Detroit Tigers. Come Travel With Me is offering this opportunity to local senior citizens for a day of worry free group travel. Cost $60 per person, includes motorcoach transportation and game ticket (lower level/section 126, along 3rd base, in the shade, only a few steps). Refunds will not be given for cancellation made after July 30, 2022. We will board the bus at approximately 9:00 AM and return at approximately 5:00 PM. Two or three central pick-up locationa will be determined based on preferences selected on registration forms. Kids are also invited to join you on the trip, and they will have the opportunity to meet at TC’s Clubhouse to get their picture taken with TC during the third inning. The game is on Wednesday, Aug. 3, but registration is taking place now. To register for the trip, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403 or by email at comoetravelwme@gmail.com.