Lions Club presents Princeton pantry with large donation

During the Princeton Lions Club meeting on Monday, June 20, Lions member Pete Kleingartner presented the Princeton Area Food Pantry with a pledged donation of $10,000.

Pastor Bob Hasinfelt, chairperson of the Princeton pantry, was present at the meeting to accept the donation.

The donation was originally pledged to the pantry to go towards the purchase of a new building, however, those plans fell through. Now the donation will go towards the remodel and redecoration of the pantry’s mall location after the pantry purchases the building and become part of the mall association.

“It’s been a challenging couple years, and the challenges continue on. So, the opportunity came and we need that space over at the mall,” Hasinfelt said. “We see a lot of senior citizens at the mall, and there is a section of buildings there for the homeless and we see them there every week. Last Monday (a week before the meeting date) we set an all-time record with 81 families that came through the mall, and we surely had enough food to feed them. It’s getting to be a big business. ”

The Princeton Lions Club have been big supporters of the Princeton Pantry through the assistance they provide in picking up food from locations around town.

In 2021, the Lions helped the Princeton Pantry pick-up over 262,000 pounds of food.

Now with the money from the Lion’s donation, the pantry plans on remodeling and redecorating their mall location with new floors, new lighting, the removal of some walls, and new refrigeration.

“I want to thank the Lions. We couldn’t do what we do if we didn’t have the Lions,” Hasinfelt said. “It’s all because of your generosity. Now that we have this donation, we are ready to move ahead with remodeling the mall location. We’re anxious to get started.”

The Princeton Pantry Mall location is located at 120 N. Rum River Dr. To learn more about the pantry, visit their website at https://sites.google.com/princetonpantrymn.com/princetonpantry/home.

To learn more about the Princeton Lions Club, visit their website at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/princetonmn/.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com