Princeton, MN

Fourth of July celebration events preview

By Chloe Smith
Union-Times
Union-Times
 4 days ago

Fourth of July celebrations are ramping up with local communities preparing for a day of fun.

The cities of Princeton, Pease, and Bock have many events planned for the celebration for community members to enjoy.

The celebrations begin in Bock at 3 p.m. downtown with their annual Bock parade.

Pease has a full day of activities planned starting with a Patriotic Program at Pease church and a tractor pull in the park, both starting at 3 p.m.

Then, starting at 4 p.m. in the park, a bouncy house, pony rides, bean bag tournament, lawn mower pull, and other kids activities begin and run until 7 p.m. Also during that time frame will be live music by the band DCExpress.

Immediately following starting at 7 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. will be games in the field for ages 3-12 and the Sawdust Money Hunt for ages 2-4.

To conclude the Fourth of July celebrations in Pease, their fireworks display will light up the sky starting at dusk. The event will have food available on site for the duration of the events.

Over in Princeton, the Fourth of July celebrations will start a little earlier than Bock and Pease with the Remembering the Fallen event at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds. The event begins on Friday, July 1 and runs through Tuesday, July 5.

The Princeton VFW Post 806 is sponsoring the event which features memorial towers displaying large banners to remember those who fought in post 9/11 Afghan and Iraq conflicts. The towers will be on display the duration of the event everyday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, on July 1, the event will only be open to sponsors of the event until 5 p.m. when it opens for the public.

On the Fourth of July only the event will feature bingo games, food trucks, and a live band which starts playing at 5 p.m. Lastly, the celebration will include a fireworks display starting at dusk.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com

POLITICS
