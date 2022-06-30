ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Dollar Tree superfan – I used a $10 hack that’s perfect for renters to spruce up my home with a splash of color

By Chris Bradford
 3 days ago
A DOLLAR Tree shopper has revealed how she brightened up their home with a colored pattern for just $10.

Fans have raved over the clever hack, saying it's perfect for renters.

A Dollar Tree fan has revealed how she transformed her hallway Credit: Reddit

A Redditor said she put a piece of green patterned wallpaper, which was bought from Dollar Tree, around the frame of a white door.

The home décor enthusiast posted: “Our tiny hallway now houses a little pop of color and pattern and for $10.”

She was left shocked when she realized that the paper was durable.

Fans said the wallpaper, which has an intricate leaf design, is a great idea.

One posted: “Really love how much of an effect this has!!”

Another commented: “I’m totally stealing this amazing idea.”

While a third Redditor gushed: “This looks FANTASTIC!!! Well done you.”

Meanwhile, a crafting enthusiast transformed ordinary-looking plant pots into an accessory perfect for any garden.

Liz Fenwick said she used just pots and rope to create a planter and said it only cost her $2 to make.

In a clip uploaded to her Facebook page, Fenwick cut holes into a pot before threading pieces of Dollar Tree nautical rope through the gaps.

She recommended sticking a piece of tape on the end of the rope if you are struggling to thread it through the hole.

Fenwick then stuck a third piece of rope and connected it to the point where the other two strands were meeting.

She wrapped tape around the three pieces of rope so they would remain stuck together.

Fenwick removed any excess rope before placing a plant inside her creation.

She also explained how she turned a funky-looking towel into a decorative pillow.

And, a TikToker has claimed he managed to re-create a luxury chandelier, worth over $400, with items from Dollar Tree.

The DIY connoisseur used poster boards, spray paint, titles, and wire reeds before installing some light bulbs.

Creative influencers have raved about how they transformed Dollar Tree items into garden accessories and home decorations Credit: Getty

