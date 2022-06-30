ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

MacDonald receives Cleary Building Corp. scholarship

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

Cleary Building Corp. congratulates Alexi MacDonald as one of its scholarship winners. She is the daughter of Jeff MacDonald, branch manager at Cleary's Rice Lake office.

The scholarship is awarded to students with a passion for community service, motivation for academic success and drive to achieve an educational degree within a field of their choice with hopes of advancing into a successful career.

Chosen among an outstanding field of candidates who applied for the 2022 scholarship, she was selected for her numerous academic achievements and performance in her extracurricular activities. MacDonald will attend Minnesota State University-Mankato in the fall, majoring in nursing/dietetics and nutrition with minors in entrepreneurship and psychology.

Clearly Building Corp. employs more than 800 full-time employees throughout the United States at its 80 branch offices.

Rice Lake Chronotype

