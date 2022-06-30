Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband is Facing a Felony Stalking Charge After Showing Up at Her Wedding Uninvited

Britney Spears married her longtime partner Sam Asghari in a fairytale-like ceremony in June 2022. But the wedding was nearly ruined when her ex-husband Jason Alexander showed up uninvited. Now, he’s facing prison time for crashing his ex’s wedding.

Britney Spears in July 2019 | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander were married for 72 hours

Britney Spears and Jason Allen Alexander grew up together in Louisiana. The two got married in Las Vegas in 2004, but the marriage was annulled just 55 hours later .

Spears’ lawyers told the court that she “lacked understanding of her actions” when marrying Alexander. But Britney didn’t waste much time in moving on: she was married to the father of her children, Kevin Federline , by the end of that year.

Jason Alexander is facing a felony stalking charge

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l2mSGWdgNHU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Spears’ marriage to Sam Asghari in June 2022 was kept under wraps and was attended by a small group of A-list celebrities. What Spears didn’t know is that Alexander would make a surprise appearance too.

Alexander went live on his Instagram and live-streamed himself breaking into Spears’ California home where the wedding was taking place. It was early in the day while the wedding was still being set up, but Alexander was able to freely walk around the property — and even told workers that he was Spears’ ex-husband, there to crash the “bulls***” wedding.

Now, Alexander is facing potential prison time for the break-in. A California judge found that Alexander should stand trial for a felony stalking charge, along with misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism, and battery. He’s pled not guilty to all charges.

A security guard at the wedding who’s since been fired testified that Alexander got all the way up to Spears’ bedroom door while she was inside, but the door was locked at the time. He also confirmed that Alexander had also tried to get onto the property in the days leading up to the wedding.

Jason Alexander was at the Capitol on January 6 th

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HXE0fiFPHqo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Jason Alexander made headlines in 2021 for his attendance at the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol.

According to PinkNews , Alexander shared his excitement for the event in a since-deleted video posted on his Facebook. “Where [are] all my patriots?” he said. “I’m on the Trump train. What will you tell your grandkids?”

“Don’t be surprised if a civil war ensues,” he later warned. “If I ever meet this f***er [Biden] he is getting fed to the alligators, straight up.”

Alexander’s Facebook page contained many conspiracy theories and memes, including claims that the Earth is flat and that the coronavirus (COVID-19) was a hoax. He was also staunchly anti-vaccination and argued that wearing a mask is “tyrannical.”

“I don’t consent to the mark of the beast practices and I don’t value material s*** and I’m locked and loaded ready to kill anyone or thing that tries to make me,” he said in a post. “Now cowboy up, all you b****es.”

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Attended the Violent Pro-Trump Protest At the US Capitol