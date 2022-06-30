ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Spanish player dumped out of Wimbledon on a penalty when he smashed ball out of court in anger on match point

By Barnaby Lane
 4 days ago

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Getty/Steven Paston

  • Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had a moment to forget at Wimbledon on Wednesday.
  • Facing match point, the Spaniard was given a point penalty for smashing a ball out of the court.
  • The outburst meant his opponent won the match.

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had a moment to forget at Wimbledon on Wednesday when he was dumped out of the tournament after picking up a silly penalty on match point against Jiri Vesely.

Davidovich Fokina lost his cool after making an unforced error in the final set tiebreak, smashing a ball out of the court.

With the score at 7-9 to Vesely, chair umpire Carlos Ramos then handed Davidovich Fokina a code violation for ball abuse. It was his second violation of the match, meaning he also received a point penalty.

The penalty pushed Vesely's lead to 7-10 and handed him victory.

US tennis legend John McEnroe was commentating on the match for ESPN and called Ramos' decision "crazy."

"I don't agree with it," he said. "What a lousy way to end it."

Davidovich Fokina handled the news well, shaking hands with Ramos and Vesely. However, the world number 37 sat slumped in his seat for several minutes after his opponent left the court.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, British number one Emma Raducanu was knocked out in the second round by Caroline Garcia.

The French player, 28, beat Raducanu 6-3, 6-3 to secure her spot in the third round, where she faces China's Zhang Shuai on Friday.

"I was preparing for this match really well," Garcia said after her victory.

"Emma is a huge player and in her home tournament and she proved she can do very well on the big stage. It's fair that they support Emma and, of course, is a great memory for me."

US Open champion Raducanu, who had struggled with several injuries heading into Wimbledon, called the defeat a learning experience.

"Caroline is a great player. I struggled to find a way through her," she said. "But it's OK because coming into this, I didn't really have many expectations of myself.

"I've played seven hours of tennis in a month. To even compete with these girls at this level and win a round, I think, is a pretty good achievement."

