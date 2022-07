Trae Young clapped back at Skip Bayless after the Fox Sports commentator said the Atlanta Hawks trade for Dejounte Murray was "an indictment" of the star point guard. Young tweeted that "new media," which athletes like Draymond Green and others have referred to themselves as, is better than "real/old media," which Bayless has referred to himself as in the past.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO