Kansas City, MO

The 8 Best Things To Do In Kansas City

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are visiting Kansas City soon, or you live there, you may be looking for fun...

Adventure Oasis Water Park closed Sunday in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV0 --- Adventure Oasis Water Park in Independence will be closed Sunday. Repair work and an electrical outage are to blame for the closure, the City of Independence said. It’s unknown at this time if the pool will be back open on Independence Day.
CJ Coombs

The old Kansas City Power & Light Building in its Art Deco design is an apartment building now with a grand interior

Kansas City Power and Light Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The old KCP&L Building is one of Kansas City's skyscrapers located downtown. This construction of this building was completed in 1931 and is one of the buildings you see on the city's skyline. The east side of the building faces the popular Power & Light District.
Zip Trip Detours: Stops near Higginsville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If you’re headed to Higginsville, there are some fun detours you can also check out in nearby Lexington. On the outskirts, you’ll find a hidden gem called Fahrmeier Farms. “We’ve tried to create a family atmosphere where people feel like they can come...
Upper 80s today; dangerous heat on the way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comfortable temperatures today with highs in the 80s. Partly sunny. The heat returns tomorrow until Thursday, expect triple-digit heat index values. Slight break towards the end of the week.
2-day BBQ contest brings entries from NE Kansas, Western Missouri

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House held their 1st Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ contest Friday and Saturday. The contest coincides with the beginning of the 4th of July Holiday weekend and ended with a fireworks display Saturday evening. “This is our first annual KCBS Sanctioned BBQ contest,” said Eric Craver, […]
Topeka artist looking for answers after downtown mural taken down

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local artists are devastated following the sudden removal of a project they put several months of hard work into. This is what the space currently looks like in downtown Topeka following the repaint. The mural was located across from the TPAC and County Courthouse, on the east side of the Capitol Federal […]
CJ Coombs

The old New England Building in Kansas City, Missouri became lofts behind the historical brownstone exterior

Old New England Building, Kansas City, MO.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1973, the Old New England Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building located at 112 West 9th Street was originally constructed in 1887 through 1888. It was a part of the growing boom in Kansas City.
Life of Fitz: Dani Welniak in Kansas City, Kansas

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling his friend and former media colleague Dani Welniak in Kansas City. Welniak is a graduate of the Oklahoma State sports journalism program who started her news career in Dodge City, Kansas, covering high school sports for Catch It Kansas. After two years, she moved up to Wichita’s main station, KWCH 12, before moving to Kansas City in 2016 to join KCTV5, where she became the Sports Director in 2017. For the past six years, Welniak has reported at KCTV5 in Kansas City, recently serving as the station’s Sports Director and host of The Locker Room Show on KSMO-TV. Welniak is also a former professional women's football player, the sideline analyst for the Chiefs Radio Network from 2016 through 2019 and she recently was a member of the first all-female TV broadcast team for an NCAA FBS bowl game. On June 26, 2022, she was introduced as the new Executive Director of Communications for the Kansas City Current, the new professional women's soccer franchise, which is owned by Angie and Chris Long, as well as Brittany Mahomes. The Current recently released new renderings for the first stadium purpose-built for a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. As part of a 50-year lease agreement with Port KC, the stadium will be built on a 7.08-acre site on the east end of the park in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mexican restaurant opens in Briarcliff Village

Briarcliff Barrio, a Mexican Kitchen & Bar, opened in the Briarcliff Village Shopping Center last week. The restaurant’s menu features options like Mexican “street” tacos, seafood dishes, salads, burgers, barbecue-inspired dishes and more. The original Brookside Barrio opened in February of 2018, followed by Red Bridge Barrio...
The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.

