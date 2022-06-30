ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene police auditor: Sustained allegations lead to terminations, suspensions of EPD employees

By Megan Banta, Register-Guard
 4 days ago

Though overall complaints about Eugene police decreased over a two-year period, the number of allegations and of complaints about misconduct and criminal conduct have increased, according to the auditor’s annual report.

The auditor’s office logged a total of 339 complaints in 2021, according to the report that Interim Police Auditor Leia Pitcher presented Monday.

While that’s down from 446 in 2019 and 407 in 2020, the actual number of allegations is “higher than in any previous year,” Pitcher told Eugene officials.

The report shows the number of complaints involving allegations of misconduct and allegations of criminal conduct also were up from the previous two years.

“We had some big (investigations) last year,” Pitcher said.

The office sustained more than 60 allegations, two of which resulted in terminations, and does have around two dozen investigations still open because of staffing shortages, she added.

Here are some takeaways from the report, which covers data, planned improvements like a community portal to track complaints and more.

Total complaints down 17%

In total, the auditor's office got 339 complaints in 2021.

That was down 16.7% from 2020 and was only slightly higher than the 325 complaints received in 2017.

Complaints generally had been increasing and reached a peak at 446 in 2019 then started on what Pitcher described as a “pandemic decrease” in 2020, dropping to 407 then dropping again in 2021

Complaints about allegations of misconduct, criminal conduct up 19%

Though complaints overall were down, there continues to be an increase in complaints involving allegations of misconduct and allegations of criminal conduct.

After a dip from 26 to 24 in 2018, those kinds of complaints steadily increased to 41 in 2021.

They increased around 70% from four and five years ago and were up 34% from 2019 and 19% from 2020.

The number of specific allegations involving misconduct and criminal conduct saw a big jump, increasing from 71 in 2020 to 166 in 2021. That’s a 133.8% increase.

One complaint had 34 allegations of misconduct, Pitcher said.

Around 42% of specific allegations of misconduct, criminal conduct sustained

The report shows one employee was fired after the auditor’s office sustained around 34 allegations.

Overall, the auditor office upheld 70 allegations, or 42.2%, of misconduct or criminal conduct about a total of 19 employees.

Of the 70 sustained allegations, 65 were allegations of misconduct and five were specific allegations of criminal conduct.

In addition to firing one employee, the department suspended four others, required eight to go through documented counseling, gave three an oral reprimand, put one through coaching, and terminated another on probationary status. One employee resigned after the investigation but before any action by the department.

Office adding portal, could recommend oversight improvements

The auditor’s office plans to add a portal where people can check the status of complaints, according to the annual report.

That portal would let users keep “up to date with the status of their complaints and allow for easier submission of evidence” and should go live sometime this year.

Pitcher also recently gave a presentation on the history and structure of the city’s current oversight model and will return later this year with recommendations for improvements, the report reads.

Read reports from 2021, previous years

The 2021 report is available at bit.ly/eugene-police-auditor-2021 .

It's also available along with past reports in the archive at eugene-or.gov/Archive.aspx?AMID=88 .

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene police auditor: Sustained allegations lead to terminations, suspensions of EPD employees

Comments / 5

Abel Sosa
4d ago

we are people and people aren't perfect, but in my experience most law enforcement people believe that anyone who is not law enforcement is automatically guilty or suspicious of something, so if they want to hold themselves to a higher standard then be prepared for investigation.Also it said that a probationary employee resigned before the investigation was completed, I wonder what that person was guilty of?

Reply(1)
4
Adela Gonzalez
4d ago

Everyone here has their own opinion freedom of speech so does not matter what type of profile pictures they have !!!! Is my opinion 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply
2
 

oregontoday.net

Illegal Firearms, Lane Co., July 4

LCSO release – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies received information of the illegal manufacture of numerous firearms and firearm parts at a residence in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr. in Springfield. Upon service of the warrant, deputies seized over 60 fully assembled firearms, dozens of homemade firearm suppressors, and enough various parts to assemble as many as a hundred more firearms. Only five of the firearms seized had serial numbers and two of those firearms were reported as stolen. Firearms that are assembled without serial numbered components are often referred to as “ghost guns”. Several different illicit drugs were located at the residence including cocaine, methamphetamine, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine are considered “commercial amounts”, not just personal consumption quantities. Additionally found at the location was equipment used to create the firearm parts including milling machines, 3D-printers and a large laser engraving machine. 38 year old Andrew William Rogers was taken into custody. Rogers is a convicted felon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Criminal trespass 2, Criminal Mischief 2, and Theft II. The case remains under consideration by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 36 Fatal, Lane Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Mapleton Staple Reopens; Monkey Pox in Lane County; City Names Pitcher to top Law Enforcement Post

A cornerstone of the Mapleton business community has reopened. For years area residents and visitors could stop at the Alpha-Bit for a quick bite or to browse an eclectic and sometime funky selection of gifts and antiques. The café has reopened under new ownership and still offers the same experience. New owner Jon Noland is serving up soups, sandwiches and sweets; made fresh daily Thursdays through Monday. Noland also has the smoker going out front most days for a varying line-up of specials. The sweets are made by Noland’s mother, Orie Jenks, she owned and operated the Little Blue Hen Café at 17th street in Florence for many years.
LANE COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Police on lookout for more victims of custom woodworker’s alleged scam

A local man who started a woodworking business in Philomath two years ago has allegedly taken more than 35 customers on a ride by charging deposits on custom jobs and then never doing any of the work. Now, Philomath Police would like to know if anyone else out there wants...
KVAL

Pedestrian hit and killed on Hwy 126W Saturday night

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights was struck and killed Saturday night. According to OSP, On Saturday, July 2 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Scientific testing provides new info in 2020 unidentified person case

ALBANY, Ore. -- Science has revealed new evidence in the case of an unidentified person from April 2020, but the person remains unidentified. Oregon State Police says that on April 4, 2020, the remains of an adult white woman were found off a road in Albany. According to state police, the woman was between 30 and 50 years old at the time of her death, and may have been dead for week or months. Due to the state of the remains, the woman was unidentifiable at the time. Police say an autopsy was performed and dental and DNA profiles were obtained, but neither of these have matched with any missing person case up to this point.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

2 arrested; police seize multiple guns, narcotics and more than $11,000

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police arrested two people Thursday following a narcotics and firearms search warrant. Police said SWAT, the Street Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Drone team performed the search warrant at Kevington Avenue and west 7th Place. There are other businesses in the area that are not related to the criminal activity investigated by the search warrant.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

1 person dead from vehicle pedestrian crash

VENETA, Ore.-- One person is dead following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Saturday evening. Lane Fire Authority crews responded to the area of Territorial Road and Highway 126 around 7:45 p.m. Officials said the pedestrian died as a result of the crash. As of 10:25 p.m., Oregon Department of Transportation...
VENETA, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 1

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 29, 9:06 a.m., Chappell & Ferry, “subject yelling for 3 hours.”. According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 29, 10:50 a.m., 1750 Sherman Ave., Reese Electric, “burglary/stolen vehicle.”. Criminal Trespass. According to an entry on...
FLORENCE, OR
oregontoday.net

Stolen Truck, Lane Co., June 30

LCSO release – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying leads related to the theft of a full-sized truck and trailer. Sometime over the night of 06/27/22 into the morning of 06/28/22, a gray Ford F-350 dually pickup and attached white 20ft. Pace America enclosed cargo trailer was stolen from a location in the 91000 blk of North Coburg Rd. The trailer contained a large volume of various animal health products when it was taken. The involved truck is possibly displaying OR Plate #F171407 or OR Plate #637KXH. The trailer may be displaying OR Plate #HV46632. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the truck and trailer are asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Reference LCSO Case #22-3480 when calling.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on Hwy 126W in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Saturday evening after he was hit by two vehicles while walking across Highway 126W in Lane County, according to Oregon State Police. At about 7:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. OSP said an investigation showed a northbound black Honda Fit and a white Ford F150 turned left from Territorial Road onto the highway and hit a man.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Search is on for missing hiker in Linn county

LINN COUNTY, Ore. - Linn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing climber last seen on Mount Jefferson. Jeffrey Dale, 29, of Texas was last seen near the summit of Mount Jefferson near the 10,200' elevation mark, deputies said. Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies said the report came in...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KIMA TV

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal 99E, Marion Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
WOODBURN, OR
