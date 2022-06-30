5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, June 30, 2022

FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus in her campaign for state representative. “MWPC is proud to endorse Margareth Shepard,” said Samantha Bone and Nairoby Sanchez, Co-Chairs of the MWPC PAC Board of Directors. “We need bold leaders like Margareth Shepard who not only embody their community’s core values, but who recognize that transforming the face of our government is critical. We need more women in office. Representation matters. Leading by example matters. We are confident that Margareth Shepard is a strong leader who will act with care, urgency, and competence in 6th Middlesex District. A vote for Margareth Shepard is a vote for 6th Middlesex District’s brighter future.”

