5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, June 30, 2022

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
1 Farmers’ market is open today from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. Some of the food trucks may appear as early as noon at the Common. Click here for a complete list of...

FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Small Antique Firetruck Parade in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Several antique fire trucks rolling through Downtown Framingham this morning. The trucks featured the Rousseau brothers – Charlie & Jim. There were about a half dozen trucks in total. SOURCE captured photos of the trucks near Veterans Memorial Park and the Framingham District Courthouse around 10...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
belmontonian.com

What’s Open/Closed This 4th Of July, Trash Delayed A Day, Where Are The Fireworks Close To Belmont

Today, Monday, July 4 is when the country observes Independence Day, which the country commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Although the holiday wasn’t made an official nation-wide holiday until 1870 (and not a paid holiday for federal workers until 1941), Massachusetts has recognized the day as an official state holiday since 1781.
BELMONT, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

City of Framingham Announces Sanitation Calendar For July-December 2022

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Department of Public Works is pleased to share the Sanitation Division’s Holiday, Events, and Special Collections calendar for July-December 2022. The calendar is available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Important Special Collection Days and Events:. Saturday, August 20: Household Hazardous Waste...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham’s Trio of Beaches Open

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s trio of public beaches are open today and July 4 until dusk. The beaches are Lake Waushakum beach, Learned Pond beach, and Saxonville beach. Not all beaches may be staffed with lifeguards, so it may be swim at your own risk. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus Endorses Shepard for Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus in her campaign for state representative. “MWPC is proud to endorse Margareth Shepard,” said Samantha Bone and Nairoby Sanchez, Co-Chairs of the MWPC PAC Board of Directors. “We need bold leaders like Margareth Shepard who not only embody their community’s core values, but who recognize that transforming the face of our government is critical. We need more women in office. Representation matters. Leading by example matters. We are confident that Margareth Shepard is a strong leader who will act with care, urgency, and competence in 6th Middlesex District. A vote for Margareth Shepard is a vote for 6th Middlesex District’s brighter future.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

July 5 Deadline To Participate in Ashland School District Survey

ASHLAND – The Ashland Public School District is conducting a survey on the District for Strategic Planning. “Our district is conducting a strategic planning process to identify a shared vision for our future. As part of this process, parents, faculty and staff, community members, and students are invited to take an online, anonymous survey to answer questions about the future of our school,” said Superintendent Jim Adams.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham City Council’s Executive Assistant Leaving

FRAMINGHAM – The executive assistant to the 11-member Framingham City council is leaving. Maureen McKeon’s last day is July 5, 2022. “It has been an honor to serve the City. I’ve learned so much and have forged some great friendships. I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to meet and work with each of you,” she wrote to City staff on Friday morning July 1.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hingham fireworks cancelled for 4th year

HINGHAM, Mass. — The sights and sounds of the 4th exploded over Worcester on Thursday night. But dark skies and silence are all that will be seen and heard in Hingham tonight after the town had to cancel the 4th of July fireworks for the 4th straight year!. “Disappointed...
HINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Free Concert at Christa McAuliffe Library Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host a free concert at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch on Water Street on Saturday July 2. The outdoor concert begins at 3 p.m. in Astronaut’s Grove at the McAuliffe Branch. Performing will be Ezekiel’s Wheels, a Boston-based, klezmer band.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Senators Markey & Warren and Congresswoman Clark Urge Tenet To Not Close MetroWest Medical Center’s Oncology Department

WASHINGTON DC – Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark (MA-05), wrote to Dr. Saum Sutaria, the CEO of Tenet Healthcare, expressing their concerns over the anticipated closure of the outpatient medical oncology and radiation oncology departments at MetroWest Medical Center (MWMC).
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

3 Natick Students Graduate From Stonehill College

EASTON – Five hundred sixty-one students, including 532 undergraduate and 29 graduate degree recipients, processed at Stonehill College’s 71st Commencement on Sunday, May 22, 2022. They were:. Angela Fisher. Grace Gibson. Sarah McAuliffe. Stonehill College, a Catholic institution of higher learning, was founded by the Congregation of Holy...
NATICK, MA
