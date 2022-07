Sonora, CA– A one percent increase in Transaction and Use Tax(Sales Tax) to fund sheriff, fire, and road services, will be discussed at the July 5th, 9:00 AM Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting with other agenda items. This would be the first reading of the proposed increase, which is subject to voter approval in November and would expire after ten years. After this meeting, the next step is a second reading of the ordinance and providing staff direction on the associated resolution at the July 19th meeting.

SONORA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO