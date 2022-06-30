Impey and Coquard out of Tour de France with COVID-19, Jungels gets green light to race

Bob Jungels of Luxembourg and AG2R Citren Team prior to the 81st SkodaTour De Luxembourg 2021

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Daryl Impey (Israel Premier Tech) will miss the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19, but Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) was given the all-clear to race on Thursday morning after it was deemed that he was no longer contagious following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Coquard will be replaced in the Cofidis Tour de France line-up by Pierre-Luc Périchon, while Guy Niv will take Impey’s place in the Israel Premier Tech squad.

Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.