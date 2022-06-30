Library update: Closed for Fourth, Family Ocean event planned on fifth

The Rice Lake Public Library will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday and will reopen Tuesday at 9 a.m.

A story time is planned Friday at 10:30 a.m., and another story and craft time on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

A Family Ocean event is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The morning will include ocean-themed stories and songs, followed by crafts and activities for learning and creating.

Handicraft Hangout meets each first and third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. Those planning to attend should pack their bag with any of their current craft projects and join in to help, share tips and ideas and create together.

Yu-Gi-Oh meets twice a week, on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m., for fans of the trading card game. This is an informal, unofficial group that welcomes anyone who wants to learn or play. Bring cards to trade or to battle for with other players.

Staff picks of the week include “What happened to the Bennetts?” by Lisa Scottoline, “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gunderkauf and “Beach Read” by Emily Henry.