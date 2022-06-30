ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Aftermath of Roe Has Been Pure Chaos

“Utter chaos lies ahead,” Center for Reproductive Rights president and CEO Nancy Northup told Teen Vogue in a statement on the day Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. Barely a week later, we’re in the thick of exactly that. We’re doing our best here at Teen Vogue to...

Teen Vogue

Polls on Roe v Wade Show Supreme Court Is Out of Step With America on Abortion

This story was originally published by Vanity Fair. Polls taken after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion reflect the extent to which the court’s right-wing justices are acting against the wishes of the majority of Americans. The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, conducted June 24-25, found that 56% of Americans oppose the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, while 40% support it; 57% of respondents believe the decision was politically motivated, while just 36% said it was based on the law; and 56% (vs. 41% ) fear the decision could be used by the court to reconsider rulings that protect the rights to contraception, same-sex marriage, or same-sex relationships. Clarence Thomas has already threatened as such.
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
Teen Vogue

Retracing the Steps of My Abortion

This story was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center. Editor's Note: This story was published just hours before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the landmark case that previously guaranteed the right to legal abortion. Makayla Montoya Frazier found out she was pregnant on her 19th birthday. Her...
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
Teen Vogue

The Wilmington Massacre Was A White Supremacist Insurrection in North Carolina

Although the word “insurrection” has come to be associated with the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, America was no stranger to deadly insurrections and attempted coup d’états long before that day. In fact, the last successful insurrection to take place on U.S. soil occurred nearly 124 years ago, in Wilmington, North Carolina. In 1898, Wilmington’s duly elected, biracial government was violently overthrown by a mob of white supremacists who sought to regain power in the wake of the post-Civil War Reconstruction era.
AFP

Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

Police arrested a suspect Monday after a mass shooting left six dead at a US Independence Day parade in a wealthy Chicago suburb, casting a dark shadow over the country's most patriotic holiday.  And it cast a pall over America's Independence Day, in which towns and cities across the country hold similar parades and people -- many dressed in variations on the US flag -- hold barbecues, attend sports events and gather for firework displays.
Teen Vogue

The January 6 Hearings Are Fighting for Your Attention

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. A large swath of Americans tuned in to watch the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol hold a hearing live on television. Glossily produced, it laid out facts about the insurrection that even those who have religiously followed the story did not know. It aired on no fewer than six networks (notably not Fox News), and became instant fodder for late-night television sendups. (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert aired a special live episode following the hearing.) As it unfolded, though, I couldn’t stop thinking about what, in this era of too-many-screens, people choose to look at.
Teen Vogue

Ruth Wilson Gilmore Talks Abolition Geography and Liberation

If 2020 was the first time you heard about abolition, it’s safe to assume that was, in part, because of the celebrated academic and abolitionist Ruth Wilson Gilmore. Maybe it was on the Intercept’s two-part podcast in which Gilmore “Makes the Case for Abolition,” released in June 2020. Maybe it was the Ruth Wilson Gilmore Girls Twitter account, which interpolates Gilmore’s turns of phrase onto screencaps from the 2000s TV-classic for its 30,000-plus followers. Or maybe you learned of Gilmore in 2019, when she was profiled by the New York Times Magazine. The headline: “Is Prison Necessary? Ruth Wilson Gilmore Might Change Your Mind.”
