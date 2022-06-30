ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg basketball standout Janye Stanley makes his next-level decision

By Tyreese Smith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Harrisburg High standout Janye Stanley told PennLive this week he knows what his next-level move will be. The 6-foot-4 guard said that he will spend a post-grad season at Arizona’s...

PennLive.com

Two agricultural lending cooperatives complete merger

A merger between AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit has been completed. The merger officially formed Horizon Farm Credit on Friday and was voted on and approved by the membership of each Association in May and has received final regulatory approval from the Farm Credit Administration. Horizon Farm Credit...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Chambersburg woman leads police on 100 mph chase

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a woman after she led officers on a vehicle pursuit during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 2 in Greene Township, Franklin County. According to PSP, at 12:13 a.m., troopers attempted to pull over a 2007 Honda motorcycle which...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Black bear caught searching for midnight snack in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A black bear was captured on camera late Tuesday night in a backyard in Owings Mills. Video from a resident's security camera showed the black bear rummaging around the backyard just before midnight. He briefly inspects a sealed bucket. According to the Maryland Department...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
FOX 43

USPS announces July job fairs throughout Central Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — USPS has announced a July job fair operating for several days throughout Central Pennsylvania. The company is looking to immediately fill the positions of Rural Carrier Associates, pay $19.50 an hour, and City Carriers Assistants, which will pay 18.92 an hour. The Postal Service offers competitive...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

State to host academy for college students interested in pursuing insurance careers to include Car-B-Que, a controlled car burning

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department will host a four-day academy for college students interested in pursuing careers in the insurance industry. The NextGen Insurance Academy will be held from Aug. 1-4. Officials said that the goal of the academy is to provide students with a comprehensive overview of insurance and connect them with resources to help direct their career path. The curriculum will be presented by insurance professionals from all sectors of the industry, including government and regulatory agencies, private insurance companies and consumer advocates.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

