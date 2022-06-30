Harrisburg basketball standout Janye Stanley makes his next-level decision

The Harrisburg Area YMCA has announced that David Ozmore was named CEO. Ozmore will lead the organization beginning in August. Ozmore has served the YMCA in multiple roles throughout the country. Throughout his 28-year YMCA career, Ozmore has served as director of operations/youth sports at the YMCA of the Triangle in Raleigh, North Carolina; as COO at a small community YMCA in Cleveland County, North Carolina; as CEO for the YMCA of Greater New Orleans; as CEO of the YMCA of Greater High Point in North Carolina, and most recently as the CEO of the Kentucky/West Virginia Regional Alliance of YMCAs.

