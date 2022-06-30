ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nice day for a WAG wedding! Spanish footballer Dani Carvajal is joined by his Real Madrid teammates as he ties the knot with model Daphne Cañizares in a black tie ceremony

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Spanish footballer Dani Carvajal was joined by his Real Madrid teammates as he tied the knot with girlfriend Daphne Cañizares at a stunning rustic venue over the weekend.

Dani, 30, and Daphne, who share a son, exchanged vows in front of 250 of their closest friends and family on June 24, after their original plans were delayed due to Covid.

While they picked the rustic backdrop of a former Franciscan convent in Ayllón, Segovia, there was nothing rustic about their reception, which saw them being serenated by a singer on a stage adorned with fairylights.

Among the lucky celebs who made the guest list were Dani's Real Madrid teammates Thibault Courtois and Marco Asencio, who were accompanied by glamorous dates in glitzy evening gowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJ57x_0gQln26K00
The Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal tied the knot with his girlfriend of four years Daphne Cañizares on June 24, in front of 250 guests
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nyBu_0gQln26K00
The couple picked the rustic backdrop of the Old Convent of San Francisco in Ayllón, Segovia, for their star-studded wedding reception 

The bride, who is a model and a wedding planner, wowed everyone with her minimalist dress from Spanish designer Alejandro de Miguel.

It reportedly took thirty meters of silk to make the bespoke tailored bodice with a minimalist cut and princess skirt.

Daphne has a special relationship with the designer and is the face of his 2023 model collection.

Her blonde locks were styled into a neat bun and pinned under a veil for church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kI6zO_0gQln26K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxJRe_0gQln26K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02atAy_0gQln26K00
The couple shared a slow dance to kickstart their evening reception, with a singer specially serenading them to the dancefloor 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWgUs_0gQln26K00
The newly-weds shared a passionate kiss on the dancefloor. Daphne changed into a glitzy form-fitting gown fromthe same designer for the evening 

The groom looked stylish for his big day in a pin-striped navy suit with a cream vest.

The party was a glamourous affair, with a plethora of stars spotting make their way to the farmhouse.

Marco Asencio was accompanied by his glamourous girlfriend Sandra Garal, who looked like a goddess in an asymmetrical blue dress that hugged her every curve.

Meanwhile, the Belgian import Thibaut Courtois was seen walking up to the church with his fiancée Mishel Gerzig, who opted for a glitzy green gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9QGT_0gQln26K00
Dani took a photobooth pictures with Thibault Courtois and Mishel and others of his guests during the fun-filled wedding reception 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZABI_0gQln26K00
The bride, who is a model and a wedding planner, wowed everyone with her minimalist dress from Spanish designer Alejandro de Miguel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CQCy_0gQln26K00
It reportedly took 30 meters of silk to make Daphne's wedding dress, which included a bespoke tailored bodice with a minimalist cut and princess skirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJRBc_0gQln26K00
Kissing the bride! The beaming couple made a striking pair on their big day after tying the knot in front of 250 guests. Daphne's veil was elegantly tied to her neat updo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8IxH_0gQln26K00
The bride wore very little jewellery for her big day, and sported a neat bun for church. She later let her hair down to dance at the reception 

The pair just got engaged in Crete earlier this month right after Real Madrid won the Champion's League.

Other guests included Lucas Vázquez and his girlfriend Macarena Rodríguez as well as athletes, influencers and models.

Two generations of football legends came together at the wedding as the retired player Emilio Butragueño was also invited to Dani and Daphne's nuptials.

As the group moved to the farmhouse following the ceremony, Daphne let her hair down for the reception.

The bride changed into a form-fitting glitzy number by Alejandro de Miguel for the reception so she could dance the night away with her beau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ECNU_0gQln26K00
Real Madrid's Marco Asencio attended with his girlfriend Sandra Garal, who looked sculptural in an asymmetrical blue dress that hugged her every curve
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4FRl_0gQln26K00
The guest-list included a plethora of Spanish artists, actors and athletes all dressed to the nines to watch the couple tie the knot 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xio5k_0gQln26K00
While all the attention was on the bride and groom, guests wowed with their fashion picks, left. Celebrity doctor Angel Martin also attended with a very glamourous plus one in a revealing dress  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2goi_0gQln26K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MWT2_0gQln26K00
Footballers Lucas Vazquez, left, and Nacho Fernandez, right, also attended with their respective dates, Macarena Rodriguez in the pink skirt, and Maria Cortes

Hola! reported that the couple treated their guests to a gluten-free banquet before the celebrations took a more festive turn.

They opened the dance floor with a slow song before their guests joined in and danced to the musical musings of DJ Quike AV.

The whole celebration took place at the Old Convent of San Francisco, a beautiful estate that was used as the set of Spain's Celebrity Bake Off.

It is also where the Spanish singer David Bisbal tied the knot with the actress Rosanna Zanetti in 2018.

Dani and Daphne began dating that same year, crediting October 24 as the start of their love story.

They got engaged on 24 December 2020, and got married on 24 June to keep with the number.

The Spanish sports publication AS revealed that their nuptials, which were due to take lace last year, were actually postponed due to the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oX3He_0gQln26K00
Jota Peleteiro attended with his wife Jessica Bueno, who wowed in a dress encrusted with gems, left, meanwhile, Federico Valverde's girlfriend Mina Bonino opted for a lacy black gown for the happy event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6TtZ_0gQln26K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTaYW_0gQln26K00
Two generations of football legends came together at the wedding as the retired player Emilio Butragueño was also invited to Dani and Daphne's nuptials
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHALI_0gQln26K00
Juanfran Moreno's date was a tall drink of water in a frilly tulle dress. Meanwhile, the Málaga CF right winger looped dapper in his tux 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohhdk_0gQln26K00
The blogger Laura Matamoros, left and the influencer Marta Castro, right, picked colourful gowns for Dani and Daphne's wedding 

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Dani Carvajal
Person
Lucas Vázquez
