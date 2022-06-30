Nice day for a WAG wedding! Spanish footballer Dani Carvajal is joined by his Real Madrid teammates as he ties the knot with model Daphne Cañizares in a black tie ceremony
Spanish footballer Dani Carvajal was joined by his Real Madrid teammates as he tied the knot with girlfriend Daphne Cañizares at a stunning rustic venue over the weekend.
Dani, 30, and Daphne, who share a son, exchanged vows in front of 250 of their closest friends and family on June 24, after their original plans were delayed due to Covid.
While they picked the rustic backdrop of a former Franciscan convent in Ayllón, Segovia, there was nothing rustic about their reception, which saw them being serenated by a singer on a stage adorned with fairylights.
Among the lucky celebs who made the guest list were Dani's Real Madrid teammates Thibault Courtois and Marco Asencio, who were accompanied by glamorous dates in glitzy evening gowns.
The bride, who is a model and a wedding planner, wowed everyone with her minimalist dress from Spanish designer Alejandro de Miguel.
It reportedly took thirty meters of silk to make the bespoke tailored bodice with a minimalist cut and princess skirt.
Daphne has a special relationship with the designer and is the face of his 2023 model collection.
Her blonde locks were styled into a neat bun and pinned under a veil for church.
The groom looked stylish for his big day in a pin-striped navy suit with a cream vest.
The party was a glamourous affair, with a plethora of stars spotting make their way to the farmhouse.
Marco Asencio was accompanied by his glamourous girlfriend Sandra Garal, who looked like a goddess in an asymmetrical blue dress that hugged her every curve.
Meanwhile, the Belgian import Thibaut Courtois was seen walking up to the church with his fiancée Mishel Gerzig, who opted for a glitzy green gown.
The pair just got engaged in Crete earlier this month right after Real Madrid won the Champion's League.
Other guests included Lucas Vázquez and his girlfriend Macarena Rodríguez as well as athletes, influencers and models.
Two generations of football legends came together at the wedding as the retired player Emilio Butragueño was also invited to Dani and Daphne's nuptials.
As the group moved to the farmhouse following the ceremony, Daphne let her hair down for the reception.
The bride changed into a form-fitting glitzy number by Alejandro de Miguel for the reception so she could dance the night away with her beau.
Hola! reported that the couple treated their guests to a gluten-free banquet before the celebrations took a more festive turn.
They opened the dance floor with a slow song before their guests joined in and danced to the musical musings of DJ Quike AV.
The whole celebration took place at the Old Convent of San Francisco, a beautiful estate that was used as the set of Spain's Celebrity Bake Off.
It is also where the Spanish singer David Bisbal tied the knot with the actress Rosanna Zanetti in 2018.
Dani and Daphne began dating that same year, crediting October 24 as the start of their love story.
They got engaged on 24 December 2020, and got married on 24 June to keep with the number.
The Spanish sports publication AS revealed that their nuptials, which were due to take lace last year, were actually postponed due to the pandemic.
