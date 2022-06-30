Art camp mural to be unveiled Friday

Twelve high school campers will unveil their mural art creation at 11 a.m. Friday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park off East Ninth Street.

The campers, led by Hopkinsville artist Jennifer Bowman, began their project Monday as part of the camp sponsored by the Pennyroyal Arts Council.

Members of the Pennyroyal Arts Council’s mural camp begin painting a Cherokee phoenix at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park. (Photo by Jennifer Bowman)

The mural is a Cherokee phoenix, representative of a rise from ruins, and it complements the Pennyroyal Arts Council’s Big Read focus on the novel “There, There.”

This is the second mural created in a youth camp organized by the arts council. Last summer, a group led by Bowman created the “Hoptown” mural on Sixth Street.