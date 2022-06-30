ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Art camp mural to be unveiled Friday

By Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 4 days ago

Twelve high school campers will unveil their mural art creation at 11 a.m. Friday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park off East Ninth Street.

The campers, led by Hopkinsville artist Jennifer Bowman, began their project Monday as part of the camp sponsored by the Pennyroyal Arts Council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nC6w_0gQlmoE200
Members of the Pennyroyal Arts Council’s mural camp begin painting a Cherokee phoenix at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park. (Photo by Jennifer Bowman)

The mural is a Cherokee phoenix, representative of a rise from ruins, and it complements the Pennyroyal Arts Council’s Big Read focus on the novel “There, There.”

This is the second mural created in a youth camp organized by the arts council. Last summer, a group led by Bowman created the “Hoptown” mural on Sixth Street.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

America’s oldest cave art found in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is home to more than 50 state parks each steeped in a rich history. One of those parks has historical significance not only for our state but also North America. Dunbar Cave State Park has the oldest known cave art on the continent,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Man struck by lightning in Hopkins County hospitalized

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Max’s Hope receives big fund boost from young benefactor

A 7-year-old Hopkinsville boy helped Max’s Hope Pet Rescue raise more than $22,000 after he and his grandmother organized a yard sale to benefit the nonprofit organization. Clayton Thieke and his grandmother, Suzzie Thieke, went to the Hopkinsville rescue shelter on Tuesday to make their donation of $11,113.63. Their contribution was then matched by Hopkinsville veterinarian Dr. Michael Johnson, pushing the total to $22,227.26.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
whvoradio.com

Walnut Street Bridge Replacement Continues

The Walnut Street bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been removed with state transportation officials hoping to have the replacement bridge completed by the fall. Walnut Street was closed on May 11 so the 122-foot bridge could be removed. The steel multi-beam bridge was built...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Imagination Library slates reading challenge in July

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library will host a 30-day reading challenge in July to encourage local families to get their young children involved in books at an early age. The Summer Stories program is a collaboration between the local Imagination Library and the Save the Children Foundation. Participants are challenged...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

One killed, one seriously injured in Clarksville crash

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning at the intersection of Dover Road and Charlemagne Boulevard. According to a news release, officers responded to reports of a crash in that area around 2:40 a.m. and investigation revealed that a vehicle had run off the roadway and struck a metal utility pole on Charlemagne Boulevard. The female driver was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital, where she is reportedly in critical but stable condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural Art#The Arts Council
whopam.com

Arraignment held for suspect in Glass Avenue armed home invasion

Arraignment was held Friday morning in Christian District Court for 24-year old Ajaizion Johnson of Hopkinsville, one of the suspects charged in connection with the June 16 armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige. Judge Foster Cotthoff entered a not guilty plea...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Herndon Couple Charged With Hopkinsville Burglary

A Herndon couple was arrested in connection to an incident Saturday on 13th Street in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 31-year-old Shycorian Bailey and 28-year-old Rodreyanna Bailey entered a woman’s home without her permission and assaulted her, then Rodreyanna Bailey took the woman’s cell phone. Both were arrested on East 18th Street Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

12 arrested for drug trafficking organization in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — 12 people were arrested in Evansville for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization dealing cocaine and methamphetamine. Three of the people involved were also charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons. The indictment was unsealed Wednesday following their arrests. Investigators have seized...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville airport receives FAA grant

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport will receive a $49,733 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Sherry Key, the airport’s manager, said in the release that the grant will help construct “a new apron and improve our service capabilities.” An apron...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Assaulting Her Boyfriend

A Hopkinsville woman was charged after she assaulted her boyfriend during a fight on Hill Street Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 36-year-old Deanna Dukes hit her boyfriend in the head with some kind of object during a fight over cheating. The man reportedly suffered a large cut to his head....
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
rewind943.com

Man charged with homicide over wreck caused by speeding on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man police said was speeding at the time of a fatal crash – with his daughter in the car – has been charged with homicide. On the evening of June 16, the driver of a Toyota Avalon was making a left hand turn from Wilma Rudolph Boulevard onto Fair Brook Place and was struck on the passenger side by a Volkswagen Golf traveling southbound, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
thelevisalazer.com

“MASSIVE DRUG OPERATION” DISCOVERED IN CITY OF LOGAN

JUNE 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE TWO ALLEGED DRUG DEALERS WHO GOT BUSTED: THOMAS EVITO ESPOSITO, 41, OF LOGAN, WHO WAS THE OWNER OF THE HOME WERE THE DRUG RAID TOOK PLACE; AND RANDALL TODD MOONEY, 43, OF LOGAN, W.VA., WHO WAS ARMED AND FOUND IN A ROOM WHERE THE MAJORITY OF THE DRUGS WERE FOUND, ALONG WITH OTHER DRUGS DISCOVERED AT HIS HOME.
LOGAN, WV
Hoptown Chronicle

Pennyroyal Arts Council is seeking volunteers

The Pennyroyal Arts Council is looking for volunteers who can take on a variety of roles during events at the Alhambra Theatre. “We are looking for volunteers who can help with ushering, ticket scanning and managing concessions on event days,” the arts council said in a Facebook post. Anyone...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy