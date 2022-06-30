Fitness with Jamie: A workout in Chaumont

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - David R. Blair, 65, of Basslin Road, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester. He is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years, Nancy; three sons, Brian D. Blair (Kory) of Clemson, SC; Brandon L. Blair of Castorland; Bradley R. Blair of Utica; a granddaughter, Trinity Joyce; a sister, Janet M. Pate (Stephen) of Castorland; a brother, Terry L. Blair (Birdi) of Castorland; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and a nephew-in-law, Kenny Zehr. David is predeceased by his mother and father, Joyce M. Blair and Robert J. Blair; and by a niece, Tina M. Pate Zehr.

