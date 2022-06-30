ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man facing drug charges arrested with 70 pounds of marijuana outside court

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

NEWBURYPORT – A Maine man who was appearing on drug charges was arrested Wednesday while leaving Newburyport District Court and found with more than 70 pounds of marijuana in his SUV.

Yves Duboc was in court on charges of driving without a license and possession of more than one pound of marijuana. He was released on personal recognizance with a condition he doesn't drive until properly licensed.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Provost was working as court officer throughout the day. At the end of proceedings, Provost saw Duboc leaving the parking lot, driving in his Toyota SUV with Florida plates.

Police say a man was leaving Newburyport District Court with 70 pounds of marijuana after he appeared on drug charges. Massachusetts State Police

Provost pulled the Maine man over and arrested him on a charge of operating without a license.

While searching Duboc's SUV, the trooper found a total of 70 pounds of marijuana and 20 pounds of marijuana extract, along with other drug paraphernalia. That led to a new charge of trafficking in marijuana.

"He was one court appearance short of a hat trick. But two in the same court on the same day is still pretty unique," State Police said in a statement.

HangOverGang
4d ago

How is marijuana still considered a drug. You should be able to have a 1000 pounds if you want. Just like you can have a 1000 cases of beer. What is it now 20 states that sell recreational weed to anybody at all with an ID.

dean Miller
4d ago

I can kinda relate......as a young kid, in the town/county next to mine...got pulled...I had my license suspended for 60 days...still drove 🤥 showed up on the Yamaha, parked in the back...got into the 'others ... court buildin'.....1st tyme mind you...and saw hat I had parked right across the parking lot......In front of the windowed courtroom !!! So did the judge....... My punishment.....with a police escort.....to the county line.......pushing the bike....my county cops met at the line....escorted by them to my house....total 25+ miles....pushing that bike....learned my lesson on the one.... no drugs involved...on my behalf !I laugh now a daze....now that I can !

greatnessnia
4d ago

It’s crazy how they still considering marijuana a drug🤦🏽‍♂️ they basically made it legal In some state they need to make up there minds!!!!

CBS Boston

3 arrested after police chase ends on 495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON -- Three suspects were arrested after a police chase ended in Hopkinton on Friday. They were all wanted for crimes in different states.Skyeye captured video of a smashed-up white car on the side of Route 495. According to police, the car was reported stolen out of Providence, Rhode Island, and may have been connected to a theft in Salem, New Hampshire. Police in New Hampshire started following the car near the state line but the driver crossed into Massachusetts. Mass. State Police used stop sticks to flatten the car's tires. Two of the suspects then took off running into the woods, police said. A K-9 helped search the area and all three people were eventually arrested. 
HOPKINTON, MA
valleypatriot.com

Miguel Angel Fajardo of Lawrence Previously Arrested with Multiple Pill Press Machines, Charged with Fentanyl Distribution

BOSTON – A Lawrence man has been charged for allegedly distributing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, made using multiple pill press machines. Miguel Angel Fajardo, 32, was charged by an Information with one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Fajardo was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint on March 25, 2022 and has remained in custody since.
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

Police identify man charged in stabbing on Boston Common

BOSTON – Police confirmed that a suspect accused of fleeing on a bicycle after stabbing someone on Boston Common on Saturday was arrested.The stabbing happened near the Boylston MBTA Station during the busy holiday weekend.Witnesses recorded video of a man riding off on a bicycle following a fight. The same bicycle was later seen about a block away with an evidence market nearby.On Sunday, Boston Police confirmed that Tjay Carter, 39, of Boston is the man who allegedly stabbed the victim and rode off.Carter has been charged with threats and assault with intent to murder. He was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

11 people shot within span of 7 hours in Boston

BOSTON – A total of 11 people were shot within a span of just over six hours during a violent night in Boston.In total, Boston Police responded to seven shooting incidents. The first shooting was reported Sunday night around 10:45 p.m. on Woodbole Ave. A juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries. Less than 20 minutes later, a man was shot on Greenville Street. He was taken to an area hospital in what is described as serious but stable condition.While at that scene, Boston Police saw a car leaving the area. The driver had gunshot wounds. Police found a gun in the car,...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired Mid-Day in Cambridge on Mass Ave

Earlier this afternoon at approximately 15:15 hours, Cambridge Police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Massachusetts Ave and Essex Street in Central Square. When officers arrived on scene they located ballistics indicating there was in fact a shooting has occurred in the area. Witnesses indicated...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Security precautions welcomed by spectators at Esplanade for July 4th celebration

BOSTON -- Safety was top of mind for people who were gathering at the Esplanade for Boston's July 4th celebration. Massachusetts State Police said they had a far-reaching security plan in place and were prepared for any type of emergency. Spectators went through metal detectors and their handbags were checked by security at the entrance. "It's actually a relief to see the heightened security," said a South Boston mother who brought her two daughters. She said this year's security procedures put their minds at ease.    "It feels safer that they did it. I don't mind at all if it's a...
BOSTON, MA
