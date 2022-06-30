ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Every Baz Luhrmann Movie Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

By Jenna Scott
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaz Luhrmann is an extraordinary auteur. His work is generally always presented in a creative, flamboyantly pleasant way. Visually, the Australian filmmaker exceeds expectations whenever and wherever he can, and we’re always enticed in to his movies through a compelling a storyline as well as an adoration for the camera...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert

Roger Ebert was one of the most influential film critics of the 20th century and the first to win the Pulitzer Prize. His reviews radiate a love of film and life, which he retained to the end, even as he battled thyroid cancer. After he passed away in 2013, the outpouring of affection for Ebert was unlike any accorded to a movie reviewer before. Robert Redford called him "one of the great champions of freedom of artistic expression," while Barack Obama simply said, "Roger was the movies."
MOVIES
Collider

9 Movies That Are Actually Hidden Gems, According to Reddit

Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video have a wide selection of movies. Searching for the ideal movie to watch takes a significant amount of time. Sometimes viewers might come across movies they might not have even remembered a commercial, trailer, or other advertisements. These are considered hidden gems or underrated movies.
MOVIES
Collider

'Tenet' and 9 of the Most Confusing Movie Endings Of All Time

For most movies, a defined and direct ending is a pleasant way to wrap up the experience. After the journey takes our heroes through scores of conflicts, complications, and drama, it is nice to have a happy conclusion. Many directors seem determined to make their audiences scratch their heads for...
MOVIES
Collider

James Cameron Wants to "Pass The Baton" to Another Director for Final 'Avatar' Sequels

Believe it or not, visionary director James Cameron has expressed his desire to "pass the baton" to another director for the fourth and fifth Avatar sequels. Back in 2009, the celebrated director took the high-concept original idea of life on Pandora and turned it into a visual masterpiece called Avatar. Cameron extensively worked on the movie as he directed, wrote, produced, and co-edited it, and then it turned out to be the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar got nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director out of which it won three, for Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Paul Mercurio
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Claire Danes
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Dicaprio
Collider

10 Underappreciated Japanese Horror Films That Aren't 'The Grudge' or 'Ringu'

Cinema is never short of horror films providing audiences ample terrifying monsters and erratic jump scares, but the lack of high-quality films in the horror genre always forms a heated debate amongst film enthusiasts. Before Hollywood lavished audiences with numerous remakes, J-horror took the world by storm in the 1990s with its emphasis on psychological horror, haunting movie-goers with vengeful spirits and ghoulish manifestations of one's dreadful past.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Reveals That The Past Is Not So Easily Forgotten

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 2 of Westworld.At the risk of jinxing it or causing a new timeline where it falls back into its own worst tendencies, it is quite a pleasant surprise to report that the fourth season of Westworld is off to a promising start. After the misstep of the third season, the show’s writers made the smart call to make a time jump seven years into the future and free themselves up to take the story in new directions. It has allowed the show to observe how the passage of time has changed both the world and the characters who inhabit it. Many have tried to move on from the horrors of their pasts, clinging to the hope that they can push into a more peaceful future unencumbered by all that has come before. Of course, life has other plans in store for them.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo Juliet#Australian
Collider

The 10 Best Versions of Classic Halloween Monsters

Every Halloween, it’s interesting to see what pieces of pop culture from the year have inspired new trends. For instance, in the past few years, there have been costumes from Squid Game, Marvel, and even Tiger King. However, several classic monsters’ images continue to be used in outfits, decorations, and of course, media.
LIFESTYLE
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks 'The Dark Knight' Record at Domestic Box Office

Paramount’s wondrous year at the box office shows no sign of stopping, as Top Gun: Maverick fell by a minuscule 9% for an estimated $34 million finish over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend. This will take the film’s running domestic total to $572 million, further increasing its lead over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the year’s biggest hit.
MOVIES
Collider

Duffer Brothers Reveal Why 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Will be Shorter [Exclusive]

When Season 4 of Stranger Things hit Netflix, one of the first things to jump out at audiences was simply how long the season was. Not in terms of episode count, as the season — released in two parts on May 27 and July 1 respectively — ran for 9 episodes total, which is fairly on par for previous seasons. But the runtime for those episodes was another story, with some episodes breaking the 90-minute mark, and the season finale clocking in at 2 hours and 20 minutes.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'The Amityville Horror' Just Won't Die

In the winter of 1974, a young man murdered his parents and siblings in their home. As of 2022, thirty-seven films, ten books and countless documentaries have been inspired by this crime. The circumstances of the massacre were bizarre to say the least, but when a young family bought the house cheap and moved in sometime later, a legacy of horror was born. The events of the winter of 1975-76 became known as The Amityville Horror, and almost 50 years later, the idea of a house haunted by the harrowing echoes of its past has never died.
AMITYVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Collider

6 Quirky Sitcom Leads For When You Need an Offbeat Perspective

Sitcoms are perfect for a mindless tune-in after a hard day. But sometimes the perfectly manicured “dysfunctional yet mainstream” trope - the mom and dad with the gaggle of kids and the white-picket fence - just doesn’t cut it. Sometimes, you want to laugh alongside someone really relatable, someone whose eccentricity makes your own look normal by comparison.
TV SERIES
Collider

How ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ Shows That Romance Gets Better with Age

Modern romantic comedies often follow the same formula, and more often than not, this formula is centered around the lives of young people. Two people, often somewhere vaguely in their 20s or 30s, meet in a vibrant city, which is also crawling with young people, and they must defeat all odds as they tackle evil exes and bad dates. These tropes have become so prevalent in film and television that society’s idea of romance has become firmly synonymous with youth. However, writer-director Nancy Meyers’ 2004 hit Something’s Gotta Give defies this idea completely.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Theories And Predictions For The After-Credits Scenes of 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

For some inexplicable reason, Marvel Studios decided that Thor: Love and Thunder would have the shortest promotional window in its film catalog. While Chris Hemsworth's charisma might be enough to propel the movie to box office success, this shorter-than-usual promotion has curtailed one of the pastimes of the MCU faithful: speculating about after-credits scenes.
MOVIES
Collider

How ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Subverts Superhero Masculinity

On screen superheroes have traditionally displayed a specific version of masculinity. These heroes tend to be muscular, strong, intelligent, competent fighters, or some combination of these characteristics. They are heterosexual, tough, and don’t show a wide range of emotions. Until recently, we haven’t had many characters outside of this limiting standard of masculine heroism to look up to. The men of The Umbrella Academy offer a subversive and more realistic depiction of masculinity. The Hargreeves brothers show that gender expression isn’t something that has to be binary or restrictive, but is instead a fluid spectrum.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

GentleMinions TikTok Trend Sends Droves of Suit-Wearing Teens to See 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' in Theaters

A bizarre TikTok trend finds teenage boys flocking to screenings of the animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru draped in formal suits. Several viral TikToks depict 100s of teenagers congregating at the movie theater and riding the escalator en route to their screening of the zany film featuring the infamous little yellow henchmen. There is also footage of the teens, mostly boys, sitting in an eerily similar fashion before bursting into applause when the film ends. This is apparently happening across the globe and seems to possibly be a not insignificant reason as to why Minions: The Rise of Gru is seeing so much success at the box office.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Who Died In the Finale?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4.After weeks of speculating, debating, and even making ranked lists of which of its characters are most likely to die, Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 has finally arrived to put us all out of our misery. Several players in the story do indeed meet their grisly end, while others sustain grave injuries that set up major storylines for the following season. None of those people are Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), thank God. Unfortunately, many fans still had some of their worst fears realized, and casualties among other beloved characters make the finale difficult to watch. Major spoilers ahead.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Full House': 10 Best Running Jokes That Will Have You Saying "Cut It Out"

Full House was a part of ABC's TGIF programming block in the late '80s through the early '90s, inviting viewers into that full house of theirs for eight memorable seasons. Led by two rising stars in comedy and soap opera heartthrob and four multi-talented young actresses, this show has gone down in history as one of the best family sitcoms of that generation.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Snow White’ Casts Martin Klebba as Grumpy in Live-Action Remake

Ahead of the release of Disney’s live-action remake of its beloved 1938 animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a new character in the film has been confirmed by the actor. Martin Klebba, one of the stars from the Pirates of the Caribbean, has confirmed he will be taking part in this highly anticipated remake.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy