Overturning Roe v. Wade could have long-term financial impacts on people who are denied abortions, research shows

By Nicolas Vega, @atNickVega
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court's recent 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to outlaw abortion could have long-lasting financial effects on those seeking the procedure, researchers have found. Those who are unable to get an abortion and later go on to give birth are more likely to...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 9

humberto
4d ago

There is nothing more HYPOCRITICAL & VIOLENT than the combination of PRO-Life+Pro-Gun+Pro_Jesus+QAnon. Make America Civilized Again - Ban the Churches.

Reply(1)
5
JoshuaH86
4d ago

research shows a financial impact already after only a few days of the overturning of Roe V Wade???... what women have been financially impacted of the birth of a child that they intended on aborting?.... ya mean they couldn't have given the child up for private adoption (if they are so irresponsible they can't handle the consequences of their own actions?)???...

Reply
2
 

Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
Fortune

Justice Thomas hints gay rights and contraception at risk after conservative majority overturns Roe v. Wade

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. While the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was written by Justice Samuel Alito, a concurring opinion in favor of the conservative majority by Justice Clarence Thomas raises fears that rulings protecting contraception and same-sex marriage could be overruled as well in the near term.
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
Law & Crime

Here’s Why Justice Thomas Didn’t Mention Interracial Marriage When He Asked the Court to Rethink Several Cases After Overturning Roe v. Wade

A predictable chorus of critics has risen to excoriate Justice Clarence Thomas for — in the chorus’s view — hypocritically excluding a case that established a constitutional right to interracial marriage from a list of constitutional rights Thomas believes should be overturned along with Roe v. Wade (1973). A very brief sampling of the criticism is included below; the alleged hypocrisy cited by the critics is that Thomas, who is Black, is married to a white woman. Therefore, according to the critics, Thomas is refusing to jettison a constitutional right he enjoys while simultaneously trouncing the rights enjoyed by others.
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
People

See Which States Will Fully Ban Abortion Within One Month

Within four days of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to abortion across the nation, ten states have already enacted full bans on abortion with five more implementing full bans within a month. Of the 13 states that had "trigger...
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
EW.com

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares abortion experience while condemning Roe v. Wade reversal

Meadow Walker opened up about her own abortion experience after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker revealed she had an abortion at the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, calling it a "very private and personal experience" — "the way it should be" — as she condemned the Supreme Court's decision in an Instagram post shared Saturday.
