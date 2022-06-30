ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Camden Woman Arrested After Burglary Spree

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDEN, Del.- A 34-year-old Camden woman is facing multiple charges following a burglary spree that occurred in the Hartly area. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road regarding a...

WBOC

Dover Police Issues Theft Warning, Elantra and Sonata Owners

DOVER, Md.-The Dover Police Department is alerting residents and drivers about a string of thefts and attempted thefts of Hyundai Elantras and Sonatas. According to police, in the past 7-10 days, Dover Police has investigated at least 5 incidents of attempted or successful theft of the makes and models-specifically 2015-2017 models. The suspects are using a 'hot wiring' method to steal the vehicles.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Three Arrested for Delmar Auto Shop Burglary

DELMAR, Del.- Three People have been arrested in connection to a burglary at West Auto Friday morning in Delmar. Delaware State Police say they were called to the West Auto on Sussex Hwy around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary. Investigators learned that the suspects entered the building through an unlocked window and took machinery, tools, and car parts totaling $11,100.
DELMAR, DE
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
WBOC

Woman Arrested for Assaulting Dewey Beach Police Officer

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A Townsend woman was arrested Saturday after assaulting a Dewey Beach Police officer. Dewey Beach police say that just after midnight officers were attempting to arrest a man for an altercation, when Kylee B. Pitts, 25, of Townsend, became disorderly and refused to leave the area. Pitts was then told she was being arrested for disorderly conduct. She began to walk away. When officers tried to put her in handcuffs, she began to assault the officer. Other officers arrived to help and she was taken into custody.
TOWNSEND, DE
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged In Wicomico Deputy’s Killing Indicted On 18 Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 21-year-old man arrested in the murder of a Wicomico Sheriff’s Deputy was indicted on multiple charges—including first-degree murder—last week, according to charging documents. Austin Jacob Allen Davidson faces a total of 18 charges related to the death of Deputy Glenn Hillard, per June 27 documents filed at the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. He is being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center in Cumberland, Maryland, according to charging documents. Davidson is scheduled to appear in court on July 15. Hillard was shot in Pittsville while he was trying to take a Davidson into custody. Davidson was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions at the time, authorities said. Hilliard had chased Davidson as he was leaving an apartment complex before he was fatally shot.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Man Killed Following Easton Shooting

EASTON, Md.- A man has been killed following a shooting in Easton Sunday evening. Easton Police says they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. at 108 Prospect Ave. Officers began life saving measures until Talbot County Paramedics arrived. On the way to the University of Maryland, Easton Hospital, the he died from his injuries.
EASTON, MD
firststateupdate.com

Two Boys, Six And 7 Shot In Wilmington Early Monday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 12:19 a.m., in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 6-year-old male gunshot victim and a 7-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Easton Police investigating shooting homicide

Easton Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday evening. According to the Easton Police Department, the incident occurred around 6:21 p.m. as officers were dispatched to 108 Prospect Avenue in Easton, Maryland. Upon arrival, police say they located a male suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers...
EASTON, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 29, 2022, in the Camden-Wyoming area as Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area...
GREENSBORO, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm. The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Woman Had Several Valuable Items Stolen While Helping Stranger In West Deptford, Police Say

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — West Deptford police say a woman had several valuable items stolen because she wanted to help a stranger. The woman in the video above reportedly approached a homeowner on Biscayne Boulevard, asking for the homeowner’s help to find a lost cat. While they were searching in the backyard, police say a man came in through the front door and took off with jewelry and money. West Deptford police want you to give them a call if you can help find the woman.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Kayakers Find Body Floating In Dover’s Saint Jones River Saturday

Dover Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Saturday, according to Dover Police Public Information Office Sergeant Mark Hoffman. Hoffman said on Saturday, July 2, 2022, officers from the Dover Police Department were called to the area of the Saint Jones River, behind Capitol Green for a report of a body being found in the river.
DOVER, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Requests Public’s Help in 2020 Murder of Nakysha Richardson

WILMINGTON, DE — The Wilmington Police Department’s Cold Case Unit is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2020 murder of Nakysha Richardson. Authorities state that on July 6, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of North Pine Street in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Officers located 19-year-old Nakysha Richardson, who had been shot and later succumbed to her injuries. This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are asking the public for assistance.
WILMINGTON, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Road rage shooting reported in Harbor Tunnel, police seek to identify vehicles

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a suspected shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon in Baltimore City. At 3:33 p.m., the MDTA Police received calls for a possible road rage incident between the drivers of a black Honda sedan and a blue Chrysler sedan in the northbound lanes of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895). A preliminary investigation suggests that … Continue reading "Road rage shooting reported in Harbor Tunnel, police seek to identify vehicles" The post Road rage shooting reported in Harbor Tunnel, police seek to identify vehicles appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

$5,000 reward for help with Leager investigation

CLAYTON, Del. – Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of the suspicious death of James Leager of Clayton. Back on April 27, 2016, Leager was found in his car on a farm property in Blackbird Greenspring Road, suffering from serious injuries. Leager was transported to the Kent hospital until May 17, 2016 when he passed from his injuries.
CLAYTON, DE

