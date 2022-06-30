FDA ALERT: BRYANT RANCH PREPACK INC. ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL OF ONE LOT MORPHINE SULFATE 30 MG EXTENDED RELEASE AND ONE LOT 60 MG EXTENDED RELEASE DUE TO LABEL MIX UP
June 28, 2022 – Burbank, California, Bryant Ranch Prepack Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Morphine Sulfate 30 mg Extended-Release tablets (Comprised of 10 bottles), and one lot of Morphine Sulfate 60 mg Extended-Release tablets (Comprised of 10 bottles) to the consumer level listed in the table...crossvillenews1st.com
