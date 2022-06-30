ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Episode 9 Review: An Ode to 'Alien'

By Samantha Coley
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ninth episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds serves as a heart-pounding homage to the sci-fi horror classic Alien, while also handling the loss of a beloved crew member. Season 1 Episode 9, "All Those Who Wander," opens with a cheery graduation ceremony for Cadet Uhura (Celia Gooding), as well...

collider.com

Comments / 1

Related
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Reveals That The Past Is Not So Easily Forgotten

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 2 of Westworld.At the risk of jinxing it or causing a new timeline where it falls back into its own worst tendencies, it is quite a pleasant surprise to report that the fourth season of Westworld is off to a promising start. After the misstep of the third season, the show’s writers made the smart call to make a time jump seven years into the future and free themselves up to take the story in new directions. It has allowed the show to observe how the passage of time has changed both the world and the characters who inhabit it. Many have tried to move on from the horrors of their pasts, clinging to the hope that they can push into a more peaceful future unencumbered by all that has come before. Of course, life has other plans in store for them.
TV SERIES
Collider

Here's When 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Being Written [Exclusive]

If you’re still recovering from Season 4 of Stranger Things, have no fear: The Duffer Brothers already have a plan for when production on Season 5 will kick into gear. The creators of the series revealed in an exclusive interview with Collider that the writers’ room for the fifth and final season of the hit horror-nostalgia series begins this August.
TV SERIES
Collider

5 'Star Wars' Fan Theories That Turned Out to be True(ish)

The Star Wars universe has been around for over four decades by now, and when you have that kind of time to mull over three trilogies, three standalone films, dozens of television seasons, and countless EU books, it’s inevitable that some eager fans are going to devise their own ideas about the truth behind certain parts of the stories.
MOVIES
Collider

'Andor' Creator Tony Gilroy Explains Season 2 Story Structure

It’s a good day for Andor fans. After Disney+ unveiled a new image through Empire, series creator Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton) revealed to the magazine that not only is Season 2 a go, but also that all episodes are already mapped out. The series centers around fan-favorite character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), serves as a prequel to hit spin-off Rogue One and is set five years before the events of the movie. It premieres in late August on Disney+.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Romijn
Person
Ethan Peck
Person
Anson Mount
Collider

Star Wars Was a Major Inspiration on The 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale, The Duffer Brothers Say

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.With spores raining down on Hawkins, shocking deaths, and far more questions than answers, the finale of Stranger Things Season 4 is far different from the bittersweet, even uplifting endings we've seen since the end of Season 2. It's not an unwelcome shift, but for fans of Max and Eddie (basically, all of us), it was nonetheless jarring and harsh.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert

Roger Ebert was one of the most influential film critics of the 20th century and the first to win the Pulitzer Prize. His reviews radiate a love of film and life, which he retained to the end, even as he battled thyroid cancer. After he passed away in 2013, the outpouring of affection for Ebert was unlike any accorded to a movie reviewer before. Robert Redford called him "one of the great champions of freedom of artistic expression," while Barack Obama simply said, "Roger was the movies."
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Official YouTube Channel, Website Seemingly Deleted After Series Conclusion

Click here to read the full article. The official internet presence of “The Wendy Williams Show” seems to be no more. The series’ YouTube channel, as well as the official websites for Wendy Williams Productions and the program, are no longer accessible. Searches for the channel through YouTube and various search engines yield no results, potentially making hundreds of hours of clips and features from the series unavailable to view. Meanwhile, .com domains such as “wendywilliamsproductions” and “wendyshow,” which had previously hosted official resources for the production company and the talk show, respectively, no longer direct to their previous pages. “Wendywilliamsproductions” is...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Star Trek#Episode 9
Collider

Duffer Brothers Reveal Why 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Will be Shorter [Exclusive]

When Season 4 of Stranger Things hit Netflix, one of the first things to jump out at audiences was simply how long the season was. Not in terms of episode count, as the season — released in two parts on May 27 and July 1 respectively — ran for 9 episodes total, which is fairly on par for previous seasons. But the runtime for those episodes was another story, with some episodes breaking the 90-minute mark, and the season finale clocking in at 2 hours and 20 minutes.
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Differences Between 'The Handmaid's Tale' Series And Original Novel

Red cloaks and fighting against oppression, Hulu’s notorious series The Handmaid’s Tale has become iconic in its dystopian depiction of a world where reproductive rights of women are orchestrated under theocracy. Launched in 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale and its fictional world of a modified America - known as Gilead - solves a global infertility crisis through the indoctrination of a duty to God, particularly the ideas stemming from the Genesis and the story of Rachel and Jacob. The Emmy award-winning program stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joesph Fiennes, and Ann Dowd.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Black Bird’ Cast and Characters: Who’s Who in This True Crime Thriller Told From Behind Bars?

The upcoming Apple TV+ series Black Bird is scheduled to premiere in July, with true-crime fans on the edge of their seats, impatiently waiting to see the Jimmy Keene story play out. Based on true events, this gritty, dark tale is told from inside a prison for the criminally insane where one of the Midwest's most prolific killers is kept, along with his new, curious friend.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks 'The Dark Knight' Record at Domestic Box Office

Paramount’s wondrous year at the box office shows no sign of stopping, as Top Gun: Maverick fell by a minuscule 9% for an estimated $34 million finish over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend. This will take the film’s running domestic total to $572 million, further increasing its lead over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the year’s biggest hit.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

The 10 Best Versions of Classic Halloween Monsters

Every Halloween, it’s interesting to see what pieces of pop culture from the year have inspired new trends. For instance, in the past few years, there have been costumes from Squid Game, Marvel, and even Tiger King. However, several classic monsters’ images continue to be used in outfits, decorations, and of course, media.
LIFESTYLE
Collider

10 Theories And Predictions For The After-Credits Scenes of 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

For some inexplicable reason, Marvel Studios decided that Thor: Love and Thunder would have the shortest promotional window in its film catalog. While Chris Hemsworth's charisma might be enough to propel the movie to box office success, this shorter-than-usual promotion has curtailed one of the pastimes of the MCU faithful: speculating about after-credits scenes.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' 4: Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Fate, Learning to Play Metallica, and Portraying Fraternal Love

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things.From creators the Duffer Brothers, the fourth season of Stranger Things wrapped up with what could only be described as the beginning of the end — literally, as our intrepid gang of heroes looked on while the town of Hawkins cracked open and the power of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and his minions from the Upside Down decisively started to leech out into reality. Although the showdown between Vecna and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was ultimately a triumph for the good guys, it seems as though the Big Bad of not just the season — but the entire show — is only down, not completely out, and the battle didn't come without some big losses in the process. One of them turned out to be none other than Hellfire founder and Hawkins' misunderstood bad boy Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who sacrificed himself in a devastating moment worthy of inclusion in any D&D campaign, much to the despair of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). Although the town of Hawkins still believes Eddie to be mainly responsible for the chaos caused early on in the season, Dustin has made all efforts to quietly brand his friend a hero.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Subverts Superhero Masculinity

On screen superheroes have traditionally displayed a specific version of masculinity. These heroes tend to be muscular, strong, intelligent, competent fighters, or some combination of these characteristics. They are heterosexual, tough, and don’t show a wide range of emotions. Until recently, we haven’t had many characters outside of this limiting standard of masculine heroism to look up to. The men of The Umbrella Academy offer a subversive and more realistic depiction of masculinity. The Hargreeves brothers show that gender expression isn’t something that has to be binary or restrictive, but is instead a fluid spectrum.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Cute-Looking Anime That Are Actually Depressing

Ever been fooled by a film or TV series promotional poster that looks light-hearted enough to make you watch it, thinking that this might brighten up a downtrodden day but instead makes you question the whole existence of humanity? You are not alone. To anyone unfamiliar with the expansive world...
COMICS
Collider

'Full House': 10 Best Running Jokes That Will Have You Saying "Cut It Out"

Full House was a part of ABC's TGIF programming block in the late '80s through the early '90s, inviting viewers into that full house of theirs for eight memorable seasons. Led by two rising stars in comedy and soap opera heartthrob and four multi-talented young actresses, this show has gone down in history as one of the best family sitcoms of that generation.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Baymax!' Reminds Us Why Non-Judgmental Healthcare Is Important

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series Baymax. Disney+’s new animated series, Baymax!, is a delightful collection of six 11-minute episodes starring everyone’s favorite robotic personal healthcare companion. While the rest of the members of Big Hero 6, save Hiro, are absent, Baymax! is no less a story of heroism, albeit with fewer high-tech bad guys and epic car chases. Instead, Baymax! is truly heroic in offering kids the lesson (and adults the reminder) that everyone deserves attentive, compassionate, and non-judgmental healthcare.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

6 Best Sitcoms That Weren't Afraid to Make Us Cry

If you're feeling down, watching your favorite Sitcom is a pretty effective way to put a smile on your face. Be it the reliableness of a classic like Friends or a group of geeky scientists as they journey through life in The Big Bang Theory, dozens of sitcoms have been a surefire way to turn a frown upside down for decades.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy