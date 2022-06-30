ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Billy Stringss event in Pittsburgh, PA Nov 05, 2022 – presale passcode

tmpresale.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Billy Strings presale code is available below to our members!! While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you can get tickets for Billy Strings before the...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: July 1-4

It’s the Fourth of July weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh’s Independence Day celebration is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday in Point State Park, Downtown. Guests will be required to go through a security screening. There will be patriotic music and food vendors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
discovertheburgh.com

10 Awesome Cabin Rentals Near Pittsburgh for a Trip in Nature

Camp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals near Pittsburgh to help you get a trip out into nature. So in this one, we thought we'd share a few great options to consider for Pennsylvania rental cabins just a short drive from Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 local gas stations will lower prices to $2.38/gallon on July 5

PITTSBURGH — Two local gas stations will lower prices for regular gasoline to $2.38/gallon, the national average in 2021, on July 5. According to a release from Americans for Prosperity in Pennsylvania (AFP-PA), the grassroots group is taking over the Sunoco gas station in Latrobe and Joey’s On The Edge in Export to save drivers some pain at the pump.
LATROBE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Twin Peaks restaurant leases first location in region at former TGI Friday’s in North Fayette

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. — A Texas-based sports bar chain is planning to open a restaurant in a busy shopping area along the Parkway West. According to an announcement by CBRE, whose people represented both sides of the deal, franchise group Teadori Enterprises has leased the former TGI Fridays restaurant location at 200 Park Manor Drive, a property that totals 9,919 square feet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Daily Voice

First Case Of Monkey Pox Reported In Pittsburgh

The first case of monkeypox has been reported in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 29, according to the Pennsylvania department of health. The person who tested positive has their primary care physician at Central Outreach Wellness Center in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, according to the release. The total number of cases...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
27 First News

Terrence DeVaughn Howell, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Terrence DeVaughn Howell, Sr., 50, of Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the University Hospital in Cleveland. Mr. Howell was born January 7, 1972 in Youngstown, a son of Samuel Glover and Linda Howell. He was a 1990 graduate of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

DA shuts down 'nuisance bar' Sweeney's Steakhouse after double shooting

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Sweeney's Steakhouse and Pub in Rostraver Township was shut down because it was a threat to public safety, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday.Citing several recent violent incidents, including a double shooting on Sunday, Ziccarelli along with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed the restaurant, calling it a nuisance bar. It comes after owner Debra Hardy posted on Facebook earlier this week, saying doors were closed after nearly 26 years. "We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and will cherish the many wonderful and fun memories that were had," the post said. Ziccarelli, however, says her office was the one that closed the eatery down and it needed to be done. "It is my determination that this is the only way to abate the problems that have brought violence to this community and placed law enforcement officers in grave danger," Ziccarelli said.The restaurant is for sale and Ziccarelli made clear if new ownership is found, it will be allowed to resume operations.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passcode
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg area car dealer remembered as a 'people person'

Frank Schimizzi opened Hillview Motors Inc. in Hempfield in 1961 and eventually handed the dealership to his sons and grandchildren. “He was a very personable person. He liked people and dealing with people and that made him good at it,” said his son, Paul Schimizzi, who manages Hillview with two of his brothers. The dealership also employs several grandchildren.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz's lowered gas prices aren't for every car

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen for a second week in a row. One gas station chain is trying to ease the pain at the pump for drivers as they head into their holiday weekend.According to AAA, gas is averaging around $4.89. In Pittsburgh, gas is averaging $4.98. Sheetz lowered its price for unleaded 88 gas to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. What some people may not realize is that their cars can't take that kind of gasoline.The Sheetz on Perry Highway in Wexford was bustling with people taking...
WEXFORD, PA
WTAJ

20-mile chase ends with crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A 20-year-old was placed in Jefferson County prison after state police said he led them on a 20-mile chase. Logan Wells, 20, of Indiana, Pa., was driving an Eclipse Spyder on Route 36 when police attempted to stop him on July 2 at around 6:54 p.m. Wells led police on the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Farm and Dairy

Log cabin on 1.3 acres, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder. Location: 11275 LESLIE RD., ROGERS, OH 44455. Nestled back off the road, this cabin was hand built in 1997. Enclosed front porch with swing. Covered rear porch. Located half a mile from Beaver Creek State Park Camping Area and hiking trails. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for more details.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 person killed in Kiski crash

An Indiana man was killed Sunday afternoon when a vehicle and a motorcycle collided, according to the Armstrong County coroner. Anthony D. Stasko, 58, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife, Kim Stasko, on Route 56 in Kiski when a 2011 Honda CRV came across Balsinger Road and collided with the motorcycle, officials said. The motorcycle was pushed off the roadway and Stasko and his wife were thrown from the bike.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Philly trio faces new charges in large Johnstown drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three out of four Philadelphia men that were arrested when authorities found more than $37,000 worth of drugs in two Johnstown homes in April are now facing other charges. Nigel Lomax, 27, Gary Love, 32, and Kahseem Jackson ,32, now face new charges after the previous ones were withdrawn after a presentment […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Ocean City Today

Four young PA men charged in robbery at Ocean City motel

Three men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Ocean City last weekend after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in a motel room downtown. Jelyja Joseph Malcom, 18, D’andre Xavier Sampson, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Jaden Shawn Mallery, 18, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania were arrested by Ocean City Police on June 25 near 20th Street and charged with robbery, assault, theft, and reckless endangerment.
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy