Trump: Jan. 6 committee Pat Cipollone subpoena sets 'terrible precedent'

F ormer President Donald Trump is less than pleased with the House Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

The former president claimed that the subpoena for Cipollone sets a "terrible precedent" for the future and attempted to dismiss it as the committee faces scrutiny over its latest witness, onetime White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified before the committee on Tuesday.

TRUMP ALUMNI PUSH BACK AGAINST CASSIDY HUTCHINSON, BUT SOME BELIEVE HER



"Now that fake storyteller Cassidy Hutchinson has been totally discredited and marginalized for making up the most ridiculous ever story that I tried to commandeer control of a moving White House Limo, and even went for a choke hold on the other very strong Secret Service Agent sitting in the front seat, in addition to her other lies, the Unselect Committee is asking to interview the former White House counsel for dirt, even though that would set a terrible precedent for future Presidents. NO!" Trump wrote on Truth Social .

The committee sent its subpoena to Cipollone on Wednesday, requesting that he appear for a deposition on July 6 and that the panel seeks his testimony on Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Hutchinson directly mentioned Cipollone, claiming that he told her there were "serious legal concerns" if Trump went to the Capitol after he delivered a speech on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, the day of the riot.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Cipollone has appeared before the committee in the past. The former counsel appeared while not under oath before the committee in an "informal interview" on April 13. The committee has since gathered additional evidence about which he was "uniquely positioned to testify," but he "declined to cooperate" further, according to the subpoena letter written by Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

Hutchinson's testimony has come under scrutiny after several Trump alumni pushed back on parts of what she said, including details involving the Secret Service. The Secret Service has confirmed that it will respond "on the record" to claims about the former president attempting to grab the steering wheel of a vehicle and trying to choke a Secret Service agent.