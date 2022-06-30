ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump: Jan. 6 committee Pat Cipollone subpoena sets 'terrible precedent'

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqITQ_0gQlcQmE00

F ormer President Donald Trump is less than pleased with the House Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

The former president claimed that the subpoena for Cipollone sets a "terrible precedent" for the future and attempted to dismiss it as the committee faces scrutiny over its latest witness, onetime White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified before the committee on Tuesday.

TRUMP ALUMNI PUSH BACK AGAINST CASSIDY HUTCHINSON, BUT SOME BELIEVE HER


"Now that fake storyteller Cassidy Hutchinson has been totally discredited and marginalized for making up the most ridiculous ever story that I tried to commandeer control of a moving White House Limo, and even went for a choke hold on the other very strong Secret Service Agent sitting in the front seat, in addition to her other lies, the Unselect Committee is asking to interview the former White House counsel for dirt, even though that would set a terrible precedent for future Presidents. NO!" Trump wrote on Truth Social .

The committee sent its subpoena to Cipollone on Wednesday, requesting that he appear for a deposition on July 6 and that the panel seeks his testimony on Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Hutchinson directly mentioned Cipollone, claiming that he told her there were "serious legal concerns" if Trump went to the Capitol after he delivered a speech on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, the day of the riot.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Cipollone has appeared before the committee in the past. The former counsel appeared while not under oath before the committee in an "informal interview" on April 13. The committee has since gathered additional evidence about which he was "uniquely positioned to testify," but he "declined to cooperate" further, according to the subpoena letter written by Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

Hutchinson's testimony has come under scrutiny after several Trump alumni pushed back on parts of what she said, including details involving the Secret Service. The Secret Service has confirmed that it will respond "on the record" to claims about the former president attempting to grab the steering wheel of a vehicle and trying to choke a Secret Service agent.

Comments / 12

Scott Allen
4d ago

Cippolone works for the American taxpayers. Not trump. We demand him to testify.

Reply(3)
16
bill meehan
4d ago

sounds like Chump is getting nervous hahaha LOL 🤣🤣

Reply
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Pat Cipollone
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Service#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Unselect Committee#Truth Social#The White House Ellipse
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Trump may have issued pardons for Jan. 6 — experts break it down

Although the Jan. 6 committee has not yet handed down a recommendation on whether the Department of Justice should file criminal charges against former President Donald Trump in relation to the Capitol riots, it is possible that he and those who were within his inner circle at the time could be indicted.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump says 'terrible events' would not have happened if he were president

Former President Donald Trump said the "terrible events" going on would not have happened if he was the president, as speculation builds about whether the former president will commit to a 2024 run for the White House. Trump harped on the several key problems facing the country in a July...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
215K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy