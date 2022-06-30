ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

County clerk launches elections education campaign

By JARED LEATZOW Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago

Most people probably don’t know everything that goes into organizing and running an election, but Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck is looking to change that.

Step Into Elections is a social media campaign being put on by Roebuck’s office that details how elections are ran in the county from start to finish. Roebuck said the campaign began June 9 and will continue on past the Aug. 2 primary elections as his office works to certify and audit the results.

