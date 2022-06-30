ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former UCLA gymnastics star Katelyn Ohashi relishes her current, quieter life

By Luca Evans
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUESJ_0gQlZ6U800

The moments of joy are simpler now. Katelyn Ohashi finds them not in a perfectly stuck landing or a crowd’s roar for a flawless routine, but in a quieter existence.

Three years after the viral sensation and All-American gymnast’s graduation from UCLA , life became mornings with beloved cats Bonnie, Clyde and Silky. Life became a board under her feet instead of a mat, taking up skating, soaking in the Venice sun while cruising down the strand.

She hasn’t lost the beaming smile that punctuated viral UCLA routines. That joy was genuine, too. But the separation has helped Ohashi feel freer of a tearful past.

“When I was doing gymnastics, I feel like your whole identity gets wrapped up with what you’re doing,” Ohashi told The Times. “Every athlete goes through a phase where it feels like they are their sport.”

And stepping back, finding herself, has allowed Ohashi to accept it all — the pain, the person she was, the person she became.

::

The routine with more than 44 million views on the UCLA gymnastics Twitter account comes up the most often.

“Most people are like, ‘Let me see that, let me see that.’ ” Ohashi mimicked with a grin.

She widened eyes and captured hearts in January 2019, intersecting back handsprings with shimmies to R&B and pop music, a grin shining the entire way through en route to scoring a perfect 10 .

But Ohashi, too, looks back at the old footage of routines from her pre-college, elite competition days. She looks angry, people tell her. Sad. She watches and feels herself in those moments wincing in pain, battling through physical injuries that were “more of a mental burnout,” Ohashi said during a panel at the LA 84 Play Equity Summit in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Ohashi has frequently used her platform — now with more than one million Instagram followers — to explore the effect of body-shaming she endured in her early years of competition. It’s strange for her to see that version of herself now, the one who broke down crying in the car after winning one of her biggest competitions.

“What’s wrong with you?” Ohashi recalled her mother saying then. “You just won.”

A month after a 16-year-old Ohashi won the American Cup in 2013, she had shoulder surgery, beginning a recovery process that took two years. In that period, her first step away from competing, she had to learn to look in the mirror and accept herself for who she was, she said.

When asked what has changed since then, she sighed.

“I would tell my younger self to stand up for myself more,” she told The Times. “I think that’s something I’m still learning. Like, how to even know what I’m feeling when I’m feeling it, and being able to vocalize that.”

::

Gymnastics aren’t fully gone for Ohashi.

In 2021, Ohashi performed in Simone Biles’ “Gold Over America” tour. It gave her a chance to flip the switch back to a performer — and it was something she realized she missed.

“Coming back, I’m like, ‘Oh, man … This is what I fell in love with within gymnastics,’ ” Ohashi said.

But she’s also focused on other ventures. During the pandemic, Ohashi often turned to poetry. Every week, she and her friends would gather via Zoom, during which they’d share their writing.

Her biggest venture is an animated short that she wrote from her poetry, a planned six-to-10-minute film that Ohashi is trying to fundraise for. The project, which she plans to direct, will center on her life, gymnastics, mental health, body image and family dynamic.

“Hopefully this will be the thing that pushes me — more than an athlete,” Ohashi said.

Gymnastics, she has accepted, is not forever.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 14

Truth_Hurts
4d ago

She's beautiful inside and out! She brought so much joy and entertainment to so many fans. I'm glad she's doing well.

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Simone Biles gets her first Wheaties box for company’s 100th anniversary

Simone Biles has been selected as one of three athletes to appear on special Wheaties boxes for the company’s 100th anniversary. For decades, seeing an athlete on a bright orange Wheaties box meant one thing: That athlete had MADE IT. They had transcended sports and become a cultural icon. Wheaties athletes were people you wanted to listen to, not just follow.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Venice, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: LSU Star Olivia Dunne Shares Beach Photos

LSU Tigers gymnastics star Olivia Dunne appears to be enjoying the holiday weekend. Dunne, one of the biggest names in college athletics with millions of followers, is having some fun on the Jersey Shore. The LSU Tigers gymnastics star posted some photos from her vacation on Instagram. "@ jersey shore...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Vacation Photos

Just last weekend, PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka officially came off the market. The four-time major winner married his longtime partner, model Jena Sims. The couple started dating just a few years ago and became one of the sport's beloved couples. Both Koepka and Sims described the wedding as the...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Katelyn Ohashi
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Is Going Viral

LeBron James' sons certainly seemed to have gotten his good basketball genes. While Bronny James, a rising high school senior, has gotten most of the social media attention in recent years, Bryce James is starting to get in on the action, too. This weekend, a photo of the 15-year-old high...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Girlfriend Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

Dak Prescott and some of his Dallas Cowboys teammates recently spent some time in Miami, Florida, getting in a workout together. The longtime girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently enjoyed a trip of her own. Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Cowboys star, enjoyed some time out in California.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Pop Music#All American
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Smiles In Pink Dress For High Tea With Dad

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian‘s daughter Olympia, 4, showed off her cuteness, in her dad’s latest social media photo. The 39-year-old Reddit co-founder took to his Instagram and Twitter to share an adorable photo of him and the tot sitting down and enjoying some “afternoon tea” in London, England. She was at a table and smiled at the camera while wearing a pink dress as Alexis bent down next to her and read a menu that had “Bridgerton” printed on the back of it.
TENNIS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Michael Vick News

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is reportedly being sued for a very large figure. According to reports, a group of creditors is suing Vick for $1.2 million in alleged unpaid loans. Vick, who starred at Virginia Tech before spending more than a decade in the National Football League, has reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

Venus Williams Has Incredible Retort To Reporter's Question

One of the biggest surprises at Wimbledon this year is that Venus Williams is competing with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles tournament. On Friday, Williams and Murray defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 in their opening-round match. Following this match, Williams spoke to reporters about...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Gymnastics
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Kyrgios Has Blunt Message For Stefanos Tsitsipas After Win

There's no love lost between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas, that's for sure. Following Kyrgios' win on Saturday, Tsitsipas didn't pull any punches during his post-match press conference. "It's constant bullying, that's what he does," Tsitsipas said, via Sporting News. "He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at...
SPORTS
The Spun

Camille Kostek Has Telling Comment About Future With Rob Gronkowski

Late last month, longtime NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the game of football - for the second time. Earlier this week, Gronk's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared what the couple will do now that he's retired. They plan on enjoying some time together now that he's not spending most of the year consumed by football.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Tweet About Pat Perez Going Viral

Paige Spiranac isn't just keeping tabs on the PGA Tour these days. She's also commenting on the LIV Golf circuit. At this weekend's LIV Golf event in Portland, PGA Tour defector Pat Perez was part of the winning team, the 4 Aces, along with Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch. However, Perez struggled individually, shooting 80 on Saturday to finish +6 for the event.
GOLF
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
344K+
Followers
64K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy