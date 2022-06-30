ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation impacts firework prices, but billions are expected to be spent

By Cole Johnson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Up5WN_0gQlYwtW00

Inflation is impacting one of the most patriotic parts of the Fourth of July. The cost of fireworks is up about 35% nationwide.

"Small businesses across the nation are experiencing the uncertainty of the economy due to ongoing supply chain challenges and a surge in inflation. From consumer product retailers, to manufacturers, to fireworks display companies and live special effects entertainment, our various industry segments have all been impacted," the American Pyrotechnics Association Executive Director Julie Heckman said .

When it comes to supplies and materials she said they rose by about 20%, but they are not the only thing being impacted.

"Shipping costs have risen dramatically since 2019 from $8,000-10,000 per shipping container to approximately $45,000 per container which impacts the overall cost of the product by roughly 50%," Heckman said.

Also seeing an increase are operational costs, including labor and transportation costs among other things.

"Gas prices are the highest since 2015, almost doubling from just over a year ago for diesel fuel. This especially impacts truckers transporting containers from ports to warehouses as well as affecting the very high cost of tugboat fees for moving barges which consume 100-200 gallons per hour inside ports and up to 500 gallons consumed per hour when pushing a barge against a current," Heckman said.

People will spend about $2.3 billion on fireworks this year for the Fourth of July, according to the Association.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Firework#Gas Prices#Consumer Goods
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy