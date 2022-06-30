ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Fires reported on Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

By MISSOULA, Mont.
NBCMontana
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC Montana Staff — Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest reported two small wildfires on Wednesday. The Brown’s Gulch Fire is a 10-acre fire located approximately five miles north of...

nbcmontana.com

Comments

NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire responds to fireworks-caused fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire is warning the public after responding to a fireworks-caused blaze on July 3. The department posted the following on its Facebook page:. "We would like to remind you: PLEASE be smart and dispose of fireworks properly. This individual did not exercise caution and placed used fireworks next to their unused fireworks in their truck bed. You can put 2 and 2 together of what happened next."
BOZEMAN, MT
AOL Corp

Floodwaters race through Montana city and leave damage behind

Dramatic footage from Helena, Montana, showed roaring floodwaters overwhelming streets in the city on July 3. A storm began to sweep through Helena on Sunday evening, bringing fierce wind gusts and significant flooding with it. Video acquired by Storyful and shot by passerby Andy Shirtliff showed water up to the wheel well of vehicles as they drove through downtown Helena.
HELENA, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Grizzly bear captures to begin in the Gallatin National Forest

MISSOULA, Mont. — Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will begin capturing grizzly bears in the Custer Gallatin National Forest for research purposes. The research project is part of the Endangered Species Act to monitor the grizzly population in the Yellowstone...
MISSOULA, MT
Post Register

Bear town aims to ‘Keep it Grizzly’

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Max, a 3-year-old brown bear, plays with a log the size of an adult human, flipping it high in the air so it comes down splashing in a small pond. He gnaws at the log, before pawing it easily around the water. It looks like he’s smiling.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bannack State Park celebrates Montana ghost town with Bannack Days

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bannack State Park is hosting its signature event, Bannack Days, to celebrate Montana's first territorial capital July 16 and 17. Bannack Days is filled with traditional activities, displays and re-enactments starting Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
MONTANA STATE
bozemanmagazine.com

A Slight Taste of Disaster: Gallatin County’s 1925 Earthquake

It was a typical summer Saturday evening in Manhattan, Montana. Some families gathered around the dinner table as other folks made their way to the dance at Legion Hall. In Three Forks, the McDonald clan welcomed Belgrade relatives for dinner to celebrate their baby’s baptism, planned for the next day. Moments later, a violent and unexpected event changed the course of the evening for thousands of Montanans. Nobody arrived for the dance, and the McDonald family never finished dinner. Just before 6:30 p.m. on June 27, 1925, a sizable earthquake rattled the windows across Gallatin County.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Thousands attend Ennis Independence Day parade

ENNIS, Mont. — People from all over southwest Montana gathered in Ennis for the 86th annual Fourth of July parade. Bozeman resident Zach Fountaine makes the trip from Bozeman to Ennis for the parade every year. “We used to come to the Fourth of July parade in Ennis every...
ENNIS, MT
NBCMontana

Experts give tips on rafting, kayaking in rapids

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Summer is here and many of us want to try our luck whitewater rafting or kayaking, but there are a few things to keep in mind before getting out on the water. “There are a lot of people out here that I will sometimes see get...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Yoga in the Park returns to Butte this summer

MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte Parks and Recreation is bringing back summer Yoga in the Park. Yoga is every Monday and Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at JFK Park located at the intersection of Center and East Drive. The event runs from July 6 until Aug. 31. Anyone...
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

Helena Capital's Talon Marsh commits to Montana State football

Last season, Helena Capital's Talon Marsh was a sack machine, notching 17 for the Bruins on his way to earning Class AA all-state honors. Now, prior to his senior season, Marsh has verbally committed to Montana State as part of its 2023 recruiting class, posting the announcement on his Twitter account Saturday night.
HELENA, MT
Alt 101.5

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
Daily Montanan

Lawsuit claims Grant-Kohrs Ranch is illegally endangering survival of bull trout

A new lawsuit’s premise is straightforward: In the federal government’s zeal to save a piece of history, it may be committing bull trout to history in the heart of Montana, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Butte. The case, brought by two organizations, Save the Bull Trout and Alliance for the Wild […] The post Lawsuit claims Grant-Kohrs Ranch is illegally endangering survival of bull trout appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DEER LODGE, MT

