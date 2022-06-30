ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Calendar: Celebrate Independence Day with the city of Ormond Beach

By Jarleene Almenas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere: Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 N. Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast. Details: Come out the first Friday of the month to learn more about the gardens and history of Washington Oaks. No registration necessary; the walk is included with the park's entry fees. Meet at the garden parking lot at...

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach. If you have plans to fish in the halifax river, atlantic ocean or any other waterway while visiting the daytona beach area, then learn the ins and outs of what it takes to obtain a license. Search and compare fishing charters, rates, and amenities. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
Volusia County hurricane shelters: What you need to know

When disasters occur, Volusia County Government and Volusia County Schools join forces to provide emergency shelters for people who are unable to evacuate or ride out the storm in their homes. “Shelters do not provide luxury accommodations and should be used only as a last resort,” Jim Judge, interim director...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Large crowds expected at Volusia County beaches for 4th of July

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Huge crowds are expected to fill Volusia County beaches for the Fourth of July and beach safety is adding extra staff to make sure everyone stays safe this holiday weekend. This weekend is all about celebrating America’s freedom. For Stephanie Medina, there’s no better way...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Threatened shorebirds hatch in Volusia County ahead of 4th of July weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Threatened shorebirds have been hatching throughout southeast Volusia County over the past week ahead of what is expected to be a busy Fourth of July weekend in Central Florida, according to county officials. The Environmental Protection Agency defines threatened species as animals that are “likely...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was bitten by a shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. According to officials, the man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty Sunday morning when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot by what is believed to have been a shark.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Volusia County Fourth of July Events

The second annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations as well as combat veterans and the city’s police and fire departments.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Fireworks prohibited; leave the show to the pros!

Visitors are reminded to leave the fireworks to the professionals, or run the risk of serious repercussions. Use and/or possession of fireworks is prohibited on Volusia County beaches, and individuals in possession of fireworks on the beach will have fireworks confiscated and may be arrested. Bill 140 regarding the use of fireworks on designated holidays does not apply to Volusia County beaches. Fireworks cannot be used on the beach, in beachfront parks or at access points (including ramps and walkovers). Fireworks not only pose a great safety hazard, but they also deter nesting sea turtles from using the beach and create an enormous amount of trash that is extremely difficult to remove and is often ingested by sea life.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
$180,000 Proposed to Address Palm Coast’s Canal System

PALM COAST – The Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday received their annual strategic plan presentation. One of the key items was a long-running issue on residents’ minds – the network of saltwater canals which defines the city’s F and C sections. Those who live in the area have for some time now petitioned the Council to move forward with dredging the canals, a process which removes silt from the bottom to restore the depth to its intended levels.
PALM COAST, FL

