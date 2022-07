Tablet deals are coming in hot for Fourth of July, just in time for your summer vacay! For some, a new tablet takes poolside reading into the future, for others, it's the road trip savior they've been searching for. Whatever your tablet needs are, now is a great time to make a move. Whether you're thinking iPad, Amazon Fire, Microsoft Surface or Samsung Galaxy, you'll find great deals this weekend below; we combed the internet and compared the sales at major retailers to bring you the best bargains. One idea: Upgrade your tablet and pass the older model down to the kids (or sideways to your spouse).

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO