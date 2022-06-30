Knox County Sheriff's law report: June 28 - 29, 2022
By Special to Knox Pages
Knox Pages
4 days ago
Deputies recovered an abandoned bicycle on Berry Rd. in Howard. The bicycle was secured into evidence and a lost/found report was filed. Deputies as well as multiple fire engines were dispatched to a structure fire....
MARION—On July 3rd at 2:33 am, Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to an emergency call at River Bend Campground located at 1092 Whetstone River Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive female after some kind of fight. Upon arrival of law enforcement and the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has taken to Facebook in an attempt to catch some of the city’s most wanted criminals. In an operation it is calling Operation Turn Up The Heat, the department has started posting mug shots of suspects wanted for crimes ranging from weapons violations, arson, kidnapping, robbery, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured, one in critical condition, after a reported crash involving two cars on the city's west side Sunday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police responded to the crash on North Wilson Road, just south of Interstate 70 around 3:40 p.m. Police said the...
BUCYRUS—Suspected Fentanyl and other drugs were seized in a drug bust at Waterford Glen. On June 28, the Bucyrus Police Department, along with the METRICH Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant at #18 Waterford Glen in Bucyrus. The search warrant came after an investigation into illegal narcotics being used...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting overnight Sunday in east Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers went to the 3100 block of Sterling Lane just before 12:30 a.m. where they found Henry B. Moore Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Moore Jr. was taken to Grant Medical […]
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer at a fundraising festival stopped a would-be kidnapping, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Ketema Faye, 20, faces a felony charge of abduction after being taken into custody Saturday afternoon by Franklin County deputies. According to court records, Faye helped set up the inflatable bounce house at the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the Linden area. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:01 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of E. Hudson Street on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found an SUV that […]
A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a Frazeysburg man. The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol said the crash took place Thursday around 8:30 PM on Canal Road near the intersection of Spencer Road in Jackson Township in Muskingum County. Sergeant Jeff Jirles said 28-year-old Forrest Lee...
UPdate: The woman was found and the baby was determined to be safe. AMBER ALERT ~ CHILD ABDUCTION JUN 29 6:21 PM MANSFIELD, OHIO 2005 FORD EXPLORER ~ OHIO JBJ 9577 DARK BLUE. 2 week old white female has been abducted by Mandy JAYNES Suspect Description: 38 year old white female with blonde hair and green eyes, HGT: 5’2″ WGT: 110 lbs.
On June 27, 2022 at approximately 12:47 p.m., Columbus Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 2835 Fred Taylor Drive on a report of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. Upon the officer’s arrival, they spoke to the victim. The victim stated she was traveling west on I-670 near Exit 4B, which is the Third Street/High Street exit. She stated a navy blue Dodge Caravan pulled alongside her and was trying to change lanes. She explained that there was not enough room for the van to get over, so she honked the horn to alert the driver that there was not enough room. She explained the passenger side windows went down and she heard a single gunshot. The victim’s vehicle was struck by the bullet on the rear driver’s side. The bullet went through the backseat and lodged into the front passenger seat.
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Ohio has cancelled the amber alert for a missing two-week-old infant from Richland County. The alert was cancelled just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported earlier that the child's mother, 38-year-old Mandy Jaynes, had taken the child from a residence in the 1200-block of Woodville Road.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Linden area early Tuesday morning. Police responded to 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue at about 2:35 a.m. where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical […]
UPPER SANDUSKY—A beloved downtown eatery, Shotzy’s Bar and Grill went up in flames early Thursday afternoon. Surrounding businesses were also heavily damaged. Crawford County Now has confirmed that fire trucks have returned to the scene, and downtown is once again blocked off. While the cause of the fire...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six people died Monday from drug overdoses, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office said. Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said the drugs tied to the fatal overdoses are not yet known, but that “fentanyl has been in the majority of overdose deaths in Franklin County for the last few years.” Ortiz added […]
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a report of rape in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued on June 26, a 27-year-old Franklin woman arrived at the Franklin State Police barracks to report that she was the victim of a rape. The victim...
NELLIE -- It was a warm summer evening on Sunday, July 6, 1924. The Reverend J. H. Proper stepped to the front of the little Mt. Nebo Church, west of the village of Nellie, at the head of Opossum Hollow, near the Knox/Coshocton County line. Rev. Proper smiled and started...
Comments / 0