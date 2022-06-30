Orlando man seriously injured on motorcycle after crash with deputy patrol SUV, authorities say

Crime tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 21-year-old Orlando man was seriously injured riding his motorcycle Thursday morning after crashing into an Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy near a State Road 408 exit ramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Orlando motorcyclist was riding a 2021 Yamaha south on State Road 551 while an OCSO patrol SUV was traveling on the SR-408 eastbound exit ramp to SR-551, said the FHP’s Lt. Tara Crescenzi. The deputy responded to a call upon entering the intersection on a red light with emergency lights activated, Crescenzi said.

The motorcyclist entered the intersection on a green light and collided into the left side of the patrol car, Crescenzi said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening but serious injuries. The deputy, a 33-year-old Orlando man, was transported to Baldwin Park emergency room with minor injuries.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.