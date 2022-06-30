ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Blue Crabs Clinch Series Over York in 7-6 Walk-Off Win

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
 4 days ago
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have now won three consecutive games as they took down the York Revolution 7-6.  The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs trailed multiple times throughout the game, but came back each time, with Michael Wielansky driving in the walk-off run.

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

In the top of the first, the Revs got the action going quickly against Daryl Thompson.  After a leadoff single from Yefri Perez, Elmer Reyes blasted a two-run shot over the wall in left, giving the Revs a 2-0 start.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Blue Crabs tallied three runs.  After Sundberg struck out, Michael Wielansky walked.  Jared Walker grounded one up the middle for a hit, advancing Wielansky to third base.  David Harris then drove a single through the right side, scoring Wielansky.  The Blue Crabs tacked on two more runs with a sacrifice fly from Joe DeLuca and an RBI single from Ryan Haug, putting the Blue Crabs on top 3-2.

The Revs picked up two more runs in the sixth inning. Nellie Rodriguez and Carlos Franco hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game. Josue Herrera gave the Revs the lead in the sixth on a ground ball through the right side, scoring Franco.

The Revs’ lead was short-lived. Michael Wielansky doubled to deep right field before Jared Walker walked.  On the first pitch to David Harris, he destroyed a two-run shot to left, over the Mini Monster, giving the Blue Crabs a 6-4 lead.

Daryl Thompson departed after seven innings, allowing four runs and striking out 11 batters.  Endrys Briceño pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, striking out two.  The Blue Crabs turned to Mat Latos in the ninth (BS, 4) (W, 2-2).  After recording the first two outs, he allowed four consecutive batters to reach, tying the score at 6-6.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Blue Crabs rallied.  Matt Hibbert singled off of Nick Howard (L, 0-1) to get things started.  Howard recorded the next two outs before Jack Sundberg singled up the middle, advancing Hibbert to second.  The next batter, Michael Wielansky, ripped a line drive to right field, scoring Hibbert to give the Blue Crabs a 7-6 win.

The Blue Crabs look to sweep the series tomorrow as they return to Regency Furniture Stadium for game three of the series at 6:35 pm.

