Calvert County, MD

Calvert County Commissioners recognize 2022 Nursing Graduates

By College of Southern Maryland
 4 days ago
CSM nursing graduate Kathryn Humphreys was joined by CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy to proudly accept the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners’ proclamation today celebrating CSM’s 2022 spring nursing graduates. Humphreys was one of 17 Calvert County residents in the spring nursing graduation class that saw 69 students from across the region become nurses.

In addition this spring, CSM also recognized 84 completers in programs to become Certified Nursing and Geriatric Nursing Assistants, Clinical Medical Assistants, Certified Dental Assistants, Phlebotomy Technicians, Veterinary Assistants, Nutrition Coaches, Medical Laboratory Technicians, and Health Information management specialists.

Humphreys, of Prince Frederick, has been a certified nursing assistant for seven years and is currently working at Dr. Mehta Pediatrics. She has also been serving as a bereavement volunteer with Calvert Hospice for seven years to assist programs for children and adolescents. She has associate degrees now in General Studies, Applied Science & Technology, Pre-Professional Health Science, and Nursing. She received a scholarship through the Prince Frederick Masonic Lodge where her father was a 32nd-degree Mason and she also received CSM’s Dr. Nallan Ramakrishna Scholarship.

In August, Humphreys begins working at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for her nursing residency as part of her work to be a registered nurse in their inpatient psychiatric unit. Her goal is to be a psychiatric nurse practitioner specializing in children and adolescents.

“I want nothing more than to help our youth who are struggling to overcome and manage their illnesses, just as I did as an adolescent after the loss of my father; and to be part of a culture to help end the horrific and unfair stigmas attached to mental illness,” she shared.

Encompassing credit degree programs like Nursing, EMS, Medical Lab Technology, and more, and continuing education workforce training certificates in a variety of specialties like Phlebotomy, CNA/GNA, and ECG/EKG Technicians, the Health Pathway at CSM has a broad swath of medical training for a number of different careers. Learn more about CSM’s Health Pathway and how you can begin a career in the medical profession, by visiting https://www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/pathways/health/index.html .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM joins, hosts regional institutions to discuss crisis response plans

What kind of emergencies might impact our region? How would regional institutions work together to address a crisis? How would citizens be kept up to date with vital information during a disaster? Those questions and more were on the table when representatives from the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Charles County Government, Charles County Sheriff’s […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

Maryland gives no voice to independent voters

This an updated version of a column that runs in the July issue of The Business Monthly covering Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Mail-in balloting is already underway for the July 19 primary and early voting in person begins Thursday, July 7. But for independent voters – called “unaffiliated” in state law – and members of third parties – people who choose not to register as a Democrat or Republican — there is not much reason to vote.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CalvertHealth Names Employee of the Year, Leadership Award Recipients and Honors Years of Service

Prince Frederick, MD – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, CalvertHealth was able to hold this year’s 45th Annual Awards Banquet in person on June 11 at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort. President and CEO Dean Teague, who recently announced his intent to retire in 2023, was emotional when he shared, “I can’t even begin […]
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Prayer Walk To Be Held At Solomons Boardwalk On The 4th Of July

SOLOMONS, Md. – Mental health is a big issue in today’s world, especially in Solomons, Maryland, where suicide rates involving the Thomas Johnson bridge have spiked over the past year. The Southern Calvert Baptist Church is holding a prayer walk on the Solomons Island boardwalk to promote mental...
SOLOMONS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM Foundation celebrates and remembers colleagues and friends with engraved bricks

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation was joined by faculty, staff, and honored guests on June 16 at the Prince Frederick Campus to memorialize supporters with engraved bricks laid in remembrance of loved ones, and to celebrate colleagues and friends of the CSM community who serve as the college’s champions. Purchased through the CSM Foundation, […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Fireworks 2022

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The following list of firework locations across Southern Maryland was compiled for you by TheBayNet.com:. July 3: Chesapeake Beach, MD (Rain Date July 9th) | https://www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov/town-events/pages/independence-day-celebration. July 4: Solomons, MD (Rain Date July 5) | https://solomonsmaryland.com/events/signature-events/solomons-business-association-4th-of-july-2015/. St. Mary’s County. July 3: Seabreeze Seabreeze Restaurant &...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Summer School, Summer Boost staff and students eligible to participate in free COVID testing program

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students who are enrolled in Summer School or Summer Boost, as well as staff members who are working at the programs, are eligible to participate in free COVID-19 PCR testing. The testing program is voluntary, CCPS does not require any staff or student to participate in COVID testing. Summer School […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The 4th of July is a BLAST at Solomons Island

One of the most festive nights of the year at Solomons Island comes on July 4th with the annual tradition of fireworks over the Patuxent River. Each year the Solomons Business Association (SBA), with the help of community members, the county government, and generous sponsors organizes fireworks for thousands of patriotic spectators. The SBA invites […]
SOLOMONS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

