Suffolk, VA

Nansemond River shortstop Clay Grady named Class 5 State Player of the Year

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FV3Xy_0gQlW61P00
Nansemond River's Clay Grady fields a ball during the All-Tidewater Baseball Challenge on June 20 at Old Dominion. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Nansemond River shortstop Clay Grady has been named the Virginia High School League Class 5 State Player of the Year.

Grady was dependable at the plate and in the field.

Also the 2022 All-Tidewater Baseball Player of the Year, he made just two errors in 73 attempts this season.

At the plate, he was just as impressive. Grady batted .465 with 27 runs and 23 RBIs. He also had 12 doubles and four triples.

Grady, who signed with Virginia Tech, led the Warriors to the Class 5 state semifinals before they fell to Glen Allen in extra innings on a walk-off homer.

“In all the years that I’ve coached, he’s the best defensive player. And his offensive numbers are off the chart, too,” said Nansemond River coach Mark Stuffel, who stepped down after 22 seasons. “He had a good year and Virginia Tech is excited to have him.

“He’s got sure hands, and his feet are phenomenal,” he added. “I think defensively he’s the best player in the state.”

And now Grady is the best player in the state.

IN THIS ARTICLE
