Man, 72, beaten to death by cousin during wild fight in their Brooklyn apartment

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 4 days ago
Cops called to the apartment on Kosciuszko St. near Marcy Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at 4:30 a.m. found the victim dead in bed with a massive head injury. Chris O'Meara/AP/AP

A 72-year-old man was beaten to death by his cousin during a wild fight in their Brooklyn apartment early Thursday, police sources said.

Cops called to the apartment on Kosciuszko St. near Marcy Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at 4:30 a.m. found the victim dead in bed with a massive head injury. His name was not immediately released.

Also at the scene was the victim’s 60-year-old cousin, who admitted he and the victim had gotten into a fist fight that night, police sources said. No weapons were found in the home.

Neighbors in the building didn’t think anything of distant banging noises until detectives knocked on their doors early Thursday morning.

“My fiancé called me saying there is a dead body up in your building on the second floor so I came outside and saw,” said Yesenia Castillo, who lives in the building. “The guy that was killed, I cried, because he is disabled and he was sweet.”

The men lived together in the building for years, but recently moved downstairs to a second-floor apartment.

“Everybody is taking about it,” said Adrian Rosario, 48. “We’re all shocked. They’ve lived together for years. There were never any problems between them.”

Police took the cousin in for questioning. Charges against him were pending.

Comments

Sheila Walker
4d ago

Go ahead and blame the Mayor the Governor and Joe Biden , after all where was they at when this man was being beaten to death.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Catherine Dardani
4d ago

May Jesus have mercy on us and on the whole world.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily News

Daily News

