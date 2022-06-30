ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Four people charged in connection to smuggling operation that left 53 dead in San Antonio tanker truck

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Four people have officially been charged for their roles in the deadly smuggling operation after allegedly leaving dozens of migrants to die in the back of a sweltering 18-wheeler in San Antonio earlier this week.

Homero Zamorano Jr., the 45-year-old alleged driver of the truck, has been charged with one count of alien smuggling resulting in death, the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas announced late Wednesday.

Zamorano was found hiding in a bush near the truck and taken into custody by San Antonio officers, officials said. He was wearing the same clothes as the driver captured on surveillance footage at an immigration checkpoint.

Christian Martinez, 28, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death and investigators found communications between him and Zamorano “concerning the smuggling event,” according to the DOJ.

Two Mexican citizens, 23-year-old Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez and 48-year-old Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48, were charged with one count of possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the U.S. Investigators staking out a San Antonio residence linked to the registration for the tractor trailer allegedly spotted both men leaving the house in separate trucks. During a traffic stop, officials found a gun in D’Luna-Bilboa’s truck, according to the DOJ. More weapons were found at the house.

Neither D’Luna-Mendez nor D’Luna-Bilbao have been formally accused of smuggling.

Police responded to the scene Monday afternoon after 911 calls about an abandoned truck, according to the official report. There, they found bodies scattered, some still inside the truck, some outside on the road and in the bushes.

Forty-eight people were declared dead at the scene, including 22 Mexican nationals, seven Guatemalan nationals and two Honduran nationals, and 16 were taken to local hospitals; five of those have since died.

The truck had no working air conditioning and there were no signs of water for the migrants, San Antonio Police Chief William P. McManus said Tuesday. Temperatures Monday reached 103 degrees in San Antonio and many of the victims were reportedly hot to the touch.

Identification has been slow as most if not all of the people in the truck were illegal immigrants.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Robert Crimo arrested as person of interest in Highland Park shooting

Robert Crimo, a 22-year-old man who was named by police as a “person of interest” in a fatal shooting attack on a July 4 parade, has been arrested by the authoririties. Officials said the Mr Crimo was taken into custody near Lake Forest, a Chicago suburb about six miles to the north of where the attack on Indepedence Day parade was carried out. Six people were killed and at least 24 were injured.Speaking at a brief pressing conference on Monday evening, officials said Mr Crimo had been spotted by a North Chicago officer who attempted to initiate...
LAKE FOREST, IL
The Independent

Highland Park shooting - live: Police arrest person of interest Robert Crimo in July 4 parade massacre

At least six people have been killed and dozens more seriously injured in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Illinois with the gunman still at large several hours on from the attack.Police identified a person of interest in the shooting as 22-year-old Robert E Crimo, who was taken into custody several hours later.Gunfire erupted at the parade in Highland Park, near Chicago, about 14 minutes after it kicked off at 10am local time on Monday morning.Five adult victims died on the scene while a sixth victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital. One of the victims...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy