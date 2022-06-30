ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Young voters have minuscule turnout for primary election

By Devan Karp
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eY4Cj_0gQlVPUw00

A closer look at voter turnout numbers don't lie; young people simply aren't voting. Of more than one million ballots cast in this last election, less than fifty thousand of them came from voters under 24.

Despite this dismal turnout, there are young people trying to change that. College Democrats and Republicans are doing their part to encourage young voters to go to the polls.

"To me, voting is just being an American", says co-president of College Democrats at UCCS. She's been civically active for most of her life, but not all young people in El Paso county are like her.

According to the secretary of state's office, just over 49 thousand people age 24 and younger cast their votes in the primary election. A turnout of just two percent of the nearly one point one million ballots counted so far from Tuesday's primary.

But organizations like the college republicans and democrats on campus are working to change that.

In such a polarizing time for our country, these two groups have a lot in common, and want to work together.

"I was always friends with Democrats...we had to be", says Chair of the College Republicans Ramon Reyes.

Dennis Molina, co-president of the College Democrats at UCCS, remarked, "I've made some of my old members a little upset because I've told them I want to work with college republicans"

Not only have both groups met important political figures in Colorado, they have held social events, recruiting events, and even collaborated on debates and discussions together.

And that's just part of the process. Reyes says that voting itself is an extreme action, designed to facilitate change. That's the message they want to spread to encourage other young voters.

Reyes commented, "voting is the civil way to revolt".

They're also trying to bring voter registration drives to campus. They want to try and change the narrative they hear from some of those young voters who believe their voice doesn't make a difference.

"We can't control what the President does, we can't control what the Senate does, we can't control what the House of Representatives does, but you can control your local officials do, and you can control who you elect as your local officials, and what sort of example your state sets", says Ford

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
El Paso County, CO
Elections
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
coloradopolitics.com

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder candidate Peter Lupia refuses to concede

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder candidate Peter Lupia announced Wednesday he would not concede the race to his primary opponent, despite losing by a wide margin. Lupia garnered 34% of the vote, and El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker received 66% in the race for the clerk's office, according to unofficial results from the secretary of state's website.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

In El Paso County, ‘RINOs Kick the Crap Out of Conspiracy Theorists,’ Says Victorious GOP Coroner

“My first official duty as the current — and future — El Paso County coroner is to officially declare the Top Line Candidates dead,” said a triumphant Dr. Leon Kelly during Tuesday’s primary watch party at Boot Barn Hall in Colorado Springs, referring to a group of hard-right Republicans who were selected by GOP activists at a statewide convention in April. “What do we hear from them now? Nothing. You know what that is? Silence. It’s also the sound when a bunch of RINOs kick the crap out of conspiracy theorists.”
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado College#Election Local#Voter Registration#College Republicans#College Democrats#American#State#Chair Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRDO News Channel 13

Tolling equipment installation underway in Interstate 25 Gap north of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers along the I-25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock are getting closer to the time when they'll have to pay a toll to use the new express lanes. The express lanes, one in each direction, have been free to drivers since late last year when the Colorado Department of The post Tolling equipment installation underway in Interstate 25 Gap north of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy