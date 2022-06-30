ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Body found buried in backyard of Georgia house

By Jolyn Hannah
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, a body has been found buried in the backyard of a house on Carriage Drive.

According to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the remains were found on Wednesday. Currently, there is no identification on the remains, which were found in a shallow grave.

Missing woman Julie Catron is one of the owners of the house, along with Clarence Catron, according to tax records. Back on June 10, the Columbus Police Department sent a out a missing person alert for Catron, who was last seen last November. At the time, police believed she might have traveled to Destin, Florida, or Crestview, Florida.

Newton said the remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to undergo an autopsy.

Comments / 11

Eleanor Gemmell
4d ago

Did I read that right? The wom has bren missing since NOVEMBER and yhey only put out a missing person alert in JUNE?? WTF??

Reply(7)
17
