Fort Bragg, CA

Local Notes and Briefs

By Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease submit Local Notes items to the Editor by Noon on Fridays — editor@advocate-news.com or by phone at 707-969-6091. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call the County Public Health Office at 707-472-2759. To contact the City of Fort Bragg, call 707-961-2823. All Fort Bragg citizens may contact the Fort Bragg...

City of Fort Bragg Hires New Police Chief

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. The City of Fort Bragg is pleased to announce that Neil Cervenka has been offered and has. accepted the position of Police Chief following the retirement this week of Interim Police Chief John Naulty. His first day on the job will be July 25, 2022.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Redwood Valley Comes Together for This Year’s Black Bart Parade

Yesterday, July 2, 2022, the Redwood Valley community came together for the annual Black Bart Parade, organized by the Redwood Riders horse club. Jessie Taaning Sanchez, a horseback rider and proud resident of Redwood Valley, has organized the event for many years. Retired Sheriff Tom Allman portrayed the infamous Black...
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
Fort Bragg, CA
Mendocino, CA
Fort Bragg, CA
Fort Bragg, CA
Mendocino, CA
Mendocino, CA
travelawaits.com

9 Ocean View Picnic Spots On California’s Mendocino Coast

Rugged, wild, and magnificent, Mendocino County’s 100-mile coastline is the subject of artists, photographers, poets, and songwriters. California Highway 1 snakes along the Pacific. One turn after another reveals incredible cliffs, offshore rocks, secret beaches, coastal prairies, trails, and one fantastic picnic spot after another. Let’s Talk Picnics.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HappyDay: ‘End of the Kate Wolf Era’

Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. I’m feeling deep gratitude for community, for the sharing and gathering that weaves the tapestry of our...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Burtons named Redbud Parade grand marshals

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Two longtime Lake County residents who have spent years in public service will be honored as the grand marshals of Saturday’s Redbud Parade. Jim and Sue Burton of Clearlake Oaks will be the honorees during the event, which is part of Clearlake’s Independence Day celebration, which takes place beginning on Saturday morning.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Letters: Open letter to Mendocino County Supervisor Dan Gjerde

A little more than one hundred years ago a group of very smart people built a diversion dam on the main stem of the Eel River, tunneled through the hill at the north end of Potter Valley and built a hydroelectric facility to supply power for Ukiah, and in doing so supplied water to the East Fork of the Russian River. The small farmers in Potter Valley soon realized that the tailrace flow from the new powerhouse could be used to irrigate their pastures and orchards, so by 1925 an Irrigation District was established to deliver water to agriculture in the valley. The bulk of the water coming through the tunnel continues through Potter Valley and constitutes the majority of the water in the East Fork Russian River. By the 1950s it was obvious that this resource would be invaluable to the ways of life and cultures along the entire Russian River watershed, and therefore, Lake Mendocino was formed to provide reliable supplies of water for the region benefitting municipalities, agriculture, tourism, recreation and fisheries.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Cat missing for three months returned to Ukiah family this week

When Aphrael Dunston got a call Wednesday from yet another person saying they found her cat, she wouldn’t let herself believe it. “We’ve heard from so many people who saw an orange cat they thought was Snowball,” said Dunston, who lost count of all the pictures she’s seen since her 10-year-old family cat disappeared March 19, and has tried to forget all the times she drove out in the middle of the night to look at a dead cat someone found on the road.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

On Saturday, Experience the World’s Largest Salmon BBQ in Fort Bragg

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Brag:. The BBQ is scheduled for Saturday, July 2nd, 11AM to 6PM at South Noyo Harbor. All proceeds are used to improve salmon populations on the Northern California Coast. Click here to read more about the event and for a list of the projects that have been funded by the Salmon Restoration Association.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Deputies use NARCAN to revive Ukiah man

A Ukiah man was reportedly revived with the use of NARCAN recently after deputies broke into his home while he was experiencing an overdose, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive around 7 a.m. June 23 when...
UKIAH, CA
Dayana Sabatin

Gas Prices Rise To $10 Per Gallon In California

Gas prices in California have been rapidly approaching double digits. Currently in California, you'll see prices around $9.50 per gallon at numerous Chevron stations, especially in the rural areas of Mendocino. The owner of Chevron told Fox News about the challenges of selling gas in rural parts of California, in which he claims transportation and pipeline access has made his gasoline astronomical.
LOS ANGELES, CA

