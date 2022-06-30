ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

36 tons of junk, and dozens turned away: Modesto disposal event has city seeking more

By Kevin Valine
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8Vc5_0gQlSQUI00

They came in cars, pickup trucks and even moving vans to John Thurman Field on Saturday to discard their busted couches, unwanted TVs, broken laptops and other household detritus at no cost.

Modesto’s first “drive up and drop off” event was a huge success, with Bertolotti Disposal — one of the city’s trash haulers — hauling off about 36 tons of bulky items and trash, said city spokesman Andrew Gonzales. Residents also dropped off 248 mattresses and box springs, which a recycler will process.

“They had a lot of stuff to drop off,” Gonzales said.

The number of televisions, printers, laptops and other electronics was not available. They are being processed by another recycler.

Gonzales said 336 vehicles dropped off furniture, washers and dryers, TVs and other items in the parking lot at John Thurman Field, the city’s ballpark in west Modesto.

He said the event was scheduled from 8 to noon, and the city and Caltrans — one of the city’s event partners — extended it to 2:30 p.m. but still had to turn away 70 vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXMZH_0gQlSQUI00
Onsite Electronic Recycling workers Damion Bessard, middle, and Rolando Ibarra wheel a crate full of CRT monitors and televisions during a Modesto city sponsored trash day at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, June, 25, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

The event was for Modesto households, with a focus on residents of apartments and other multifamily housing, which city officials have said can be a source of a lot of the illegal dumping of household items.

Unlike it does for residents of single-family homes — who can leave furniture, appliances and similar items at their curbs twice a year for pickup — Modesto does not offer a bulky item pickup program for residents of multifamily housing. But city officials are working on starting one next year.

Gonzales said the California Department of Transportation paid for Saturday’s event, and Modesto will ask Caltrans to fund more of them. He said the city does not have the funding to pay for these events.

Modesto Bee photographer Andy Alfaro contributed to this report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xp8e8_0gQlSQUI00
Workers from Bertolotti Disposal toss household items during a Modesto city sponsored trash day at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, June, 25, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9KHf_0gQlSQUI00
Modesto residents lined up to dispose of household items during a Modesto city sponsored trash day at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, June, 25, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473WQp_0gQlSQUI00
The line backed up onto Neece Drive as Modesto residents waited to dispose of household items during a Modesto city sponsored trash day at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, June, 25, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOktV_0gQlSQUI00
California Conservation Corp member Anthony Williams unloads mattresses during a Modesto city sponsored trash day at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, June, 25, 2022. The mattresses and box springs are recycled by Bye Bye Mattress. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlVyM_0gQlSQUI00
Modesto residents lined up to dispose of household items during a Modesto city sponsored trash day at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, June, 25, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkeAd_0gQlSQUI00
Onsite Electronic Recycling worker Rolando Ibarra wraps up a pallet of junked computers during a Modesto city sponsored trash day at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, June, 25, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC30 Central Valley

Body found in canal in Madera, deputies say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in a canal in Madera on Sunday. Authorities say they found the body in the area of Pickfair Way and El Vado Dr in Madera Acres. The body has not been identified. Authorities say no foul play...
MADERA, CA
Fox40

One shot after confrontation in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KTXL) — The Merced Police Department said one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot following a confrontation. Police said they were called to Denver Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday where they found a 40-year-old victim who had been shot in the...
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Government
Modesto, CA
Cars
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
City
West Modesto, CA
Local
California Cars
KRON4 News

Modesto janitor arrested for placing a camera in school bathroom

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A Robertson Road Elementary janitor was arrested by the Modesto Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit after he placed a camera in a faculty only restroom Monday. Leo Medina, 29, was arrested on a misdemeanor for using a hidden camera to record someone in a private area. According to Modesto Police, the […]
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk#Bertolotti Disposal#Caltrans
mymotherlode.com

Illegal Fireworks Ignite Fire In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA — There was a vegetation fire that ignited on Highway 12 near downtown Valley Springs last night that was determined to be caused by illegal fireworks, not the type labeled safe and sane. The forward progress was stopped at 1/2 acre, but it also spread to...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA

The most mispronounced places in California

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify the pronunciation of Camarillo. California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Accident on 26 Mile Road Near Woodward Reservoir

CHP traffic officers in Stanislaus County reported that a man from Oakdale was killed in a recent motorcycle crash near Woodward Reservoir. The incident took place on the evening of Monday, June 27, 2022, on 26 Mile Road, just south of Dunn Ranch Road. Details on the Motorcycle Crash That...
OAKDALE, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

2K+
Followers
128
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy